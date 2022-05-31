Syracuse’s Emily Hawryschuk selected 13th overall in Athletes Unlimited draft

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse attack Emily Hawryschuk was selected 13th overall in the Athletes Unlimited 2022 Lacrosse College Draft on Tuesday night. Hawryschuk was the only SU player of the 15 total drafted. She will make her debut when the season starts on July 21.

Hawryschuk leaves Syracuse as the program’s all-time leading goal-scorer, recording 272 goals in 92 career games across six seasons, two of which were shortened because of COVID-19 and a season-ending ACL injury. On April 19th in the second quarter against UAlbany, she scored her 261st career-goal, breaking the record previously held by SU head coach Kayla Treanor.

In 2022, she broke her single-game best in points twice. In March, she recorded nine points in a narrow 16-15 overtime loss to Northwestern. A month later against Cornell, she notched 11 points, fueling SU’s 9-0 and 8-0 runs in a 20-9 win. On April 2 against Pittsburgh, Hawryschuk recorded her 300th career point, becoming the fifth player to do so in program history. She also finished her career with a .499 shot percentage, a .782 shot on goal percentage and 132 draw controls.

The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association named Hawryschuk a second-team All-American. She also earned an Inside Lacrosse honorable mention, helping the fifth-seeded Orange reach the quarterfinals before falling to Northwestern 15-4.

Other notable honors of Hawryschuk include being named Inside Lacrosse’s Clutch Player of the Year in 2020 and ranking No. 2 overall in Inside Lacrosse’s 2021 preseason top 50 men’s and women’s lacrosse players. The Victor, New York, native was also an All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team selection in 2018, 2019 and 2022 as well as a 2019 IWLCA first-team All-American.