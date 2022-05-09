Syracuse Common Council unanimously approves FY 2022-23 budget

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse Common Council unanimously approved the city’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Monday.

In a statement, Walsh commended the council’s approval. The new budget, he wrote, will invest in neighborhood communities through sanitation efforts and continue the city’s trend of growth without increasing property taxes.

Walsh’s initial $294 million budget proposal released in April went through some changes before being approved. The common council added $1 million in expenditures, according to syracuse.com. Of the increased expenditures, the common council put $300,000 toward a review of how the Syracuse Police Department utilizes its officers.

The approved budget will increase expenditures for Syracuse’s Department of Engineering and The Neighborhood and Business Development’s Division of Code Enforcement, as well as hire a lead project coordinator and an I-81 project coordinator.

“This budget allows us to maintain investments in crucial city services for residents, address strengthening our neighborhoods and families, and retain a resilient city workforce,” Walsh said in the statement.

Walsh emphasized in the statement that good financial management will enable the city to increase growth while remaining fiscally secure.

“This budget keeps us on the path to a stronger Syracuse,” Walsh wrote. “Through good financial management and collaboration at the local, state and federal level, Syracuse continues to maneuver a challenging era while remaining in a sound fiscal state.”