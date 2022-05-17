Former SU defensive lineman Josh Black signs with New Orleans Saints

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse defensive lineman Josh Black signed with the New Orleans Saints Tuesday after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He participated in the Chicago Bears’ three-day minicamp, but ended up signing with the Saints.

Black made 59 appearances in six years at Syracuse, earning an All-Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention in 2021. He was also named an Eastern College Athletic Conference All-Star after last season, when Black matched a career-high six sacks and recorded 35 total tackles.

WHO DAT?? Blessed to be a New Orleans @Saints ⚜️⚜️⚜️ let’s work! pic.twitter.com/MoL4rIwUaL — Joshua Black (@jnblack85) May 17, 2022





His best defensive performance came in Syracuse’s 2021 home opener, where he notched a career-high 2.5 tackles for loss among seven total tackles against Rutgers. Black recorded at least three tackles in seven of the Orange’s 12 games last season.

Black was one of three Syracuse players to receive an NFL minicamp invite after not being drafted — the first year since 2017 the Orange did not have a player selected. Defensive lineman McKinley Williams signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts and defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan signed with the Buffalo Bills. The Montreal Alouettes then selected Jonathan as first overall in the Canadian Football League draft three days later.