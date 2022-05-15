Splash into these 5 waterfalls in the Syracuse area this summer

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

As the spring semester ends and its stressors begin to subside, this summer is the best time to check out waterfalls around the Syracuse area. Each waterfall has its own quirks and characteristics, making them all a new adventure to take on solo or with friends and family.

The Daily Orange explored some of these aquatic wonders. Here’s a break down of a few you can visit too:

Pratt’s Falls

Located about 25 minutes from Syracuse University in Pompey, New York, Pratt’s Falls offers both a visually impressive waterfall and plenty of opportunities for family activities. The park is dotted with picnic tables and grills, giving visitors a chance to experience the natural beauty of the 137-foot waterfall while still relaxing and conversing.

But leisure is not all the park specializes in. It also contains 6 miles of hiking trails, with the longest one, the North Rim, stretching 2.6 miles. The shortest one, the Falls Trail, is only 0.6 miles, but still brings hikers to the centerpiece of the park, Pratt’s Falls itself.

The park’s summer hours are from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. April to August, allowing adventurers and waterfall lovers from all over to visit the magnificent falls.

Tinker Falls

After driving through small towns and farmlands, this unique waterfall is a welcoming, undemanding park. Thirty minutes from SU, Tinker Falls is great for walking and light hiking. The falls do not have strong water pressure for most of the year, allowing visitors to safely walk close to the waterfall and even follow a path behind it.

The falls are a part of the Labrador Hollow Unique Area, a piece of land that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation purchased in 1972. The land “provides diverse ecological, economic, and recreational services for many New York residents and visitors alike,” according to the DEC’s website.

A perfect spot to go on a short day trip with friends or to bring the family, the trails at Tinker Falls are also fairly approachable and short. Even though the park itself may not be big, the views and accessibility more than make up for its size.

Chittenango Falls

Thirty-five minutes west of the university is Chittenango Falls State Park, a 194-acre piece of land with an outstanding waterfall. The park contains 2.5 miles of trails that feature a wide variety of wildlife and plants, according to the New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Agency.

Standing over 167 ft, the falls themselves are a staggering sight. Many of the park’s trails also give views from both the top and the bottom of the waterfall. And if you’re not into hiking, fishing is also an option at Chittenango.

The state park is open year-round, and the Pay Station charges from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. One car on a daily pass is $5.

Delphi Falls Park

Founded in August 2018, Delphi Falls County Park offers two waterfalls and a trail that weaves by them. Hiking at this park is less strenuous than others on this list, making this a great option for a light hike. Located 35 minutes outside of Syracuse, this park would be great for a quick day trip to a beautiful location.

According to Madison County, amenities at this park are very limited as the land is still under development, but the county plans to add more trails and a pavilion in the future.

Delphi Falls is open all year from sunup to sundown and fishing is permitted.

Buttermilk Falls

Looking for something a little farther from campus? Buttermilk Falls are about an hour and 15 minute drive south of SU in Ithaca. The waterfall takes its name from its source, the Buttermilk Creek, which flows to Cayuga Lake in a terraced manner.

The park also offers a full slate of amenities, including campsites, fishing, hiking, hunting and shelter rentals, according to the New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Agency. Hiking at this park is fairly strenuous, and hikers have to ascend steep stairs to reach the falls. But the effort is worth it in the end as hikers can look down at where they started and marvel at the meandering waterfall.

If tackling steep stairs is an issue, the bottom of the park offers a serene location, including picnic benches and a small pool of water that give an idyllic feel to the falls.

To enter the park, cars are required to pay a $9 fee from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Camping at the park is also available for $15-$19 a night.