Spend rainy summer days watching these 5 movies

Summer break is upon us, and the time has come to start creating those summer to-do lists. With the sun out and the heat up, these lists may include going to the beach, camping, golfing or just enjoying a warm day outside with your friends, but you cannot rely on the weather for all your activities. On humid, rainy days, a list of movies is essential. Here are the top 5 summer movies perfect for those rainy days.

“The Notebook” (2004)

One of the most popular romance movies of the past century — maybe even of all time — “The Notebook” is the perfect movie to watch to lift your spirits on a rainy summer day. Adapted from Nicholas Sparks’s bestselling novel, the movie features two star-crossed lovers, Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams), on an intense journey of love and pain. The film is set during a North Carolina summer, and the ambiance offers the audience similar feelings of light and warmth. These emotions shine through when the main characters fall in love. It’s a tear-jerker, no matter how many times you watch the film. This is a great movie to keep you entertained and nostalgic during the summer.

“Wedding Crashers” (2005)

“Wedding Crashers,” another popular movie of the past century, is a hilarious film starring the dynamic duo of Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn. The story follows two notorious womanizers who crash weddings to meet girls for one-night stands until Wilson’s character meets a girl he falls in love with. This leads Wilson and Vaughn to follow Wilson’s love interest and her family to Maryland. At the woman’s home, both men experience crazy situations that will have you laughing hysterically. The movie showcases some beautiful outdoor scenery that highlights the beauty of summer and offers you a laugh at the same time.

“Grown Ups” (2010)

A summer staple for many, this Adam Sandler film is sure to get you giggling and in the summer mood. “Grown Ups” follows the lives of childhood friends as they take their families to their old summer home in New England. While at the house, they partake in many classic summer activities, like skipping rocks, going to a water park, having a bonfire and celebrating the Fourth of July. It’s a light watch, but perfect for having a good time and even gives you some inspiration for summer activities.

“Weight of Gold” (2020)

Every four years, the summer brings an international favorite: the Olympics. Millions of people look forward to seeing their favorite athletes compete in their respective events on one of the biggest stages in sports. But, because of the pandemic, the 2020 Olympics were postponed for a year. This sudden change prompted the making of an HBO documentary, “Weight of Gold,” that interviewed famous Olympians like Michael Phelps, and discussed how they were impacted by the pandemic. This poignant documentary explores mental health in sports, which has been unacknowledged for a long time. Today, many are trying to bring attention to those topics. Olympian Simone Biles, for instance, stepped away from the Olympics because her state of mind wasn’t healthy enough to compete. “Weight of Gold” is an eye-opening sports documentary that is related to a prominent summer event.

“Buena Vista Social Club” (1999)

Another documentary, “Buena Vista Social Club” chronicles the life and experiences of the legendary Cuban music group, Buena Vista Social Club. The documentary shines a light on the group that grew to popularity by bringing the sounds of Cuban culture to a wider audience. Full of stunning Cuban landscapes, exciting music and amazing people, “Buena Vista Social Club” is an awesome way to get in the summer mood while also finding some music to add to your summer playlist.