Richard Shoff reportedly appointed next 1st deputy police chief

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Richard Shoff, currently a deputy chief of Syracuse Police Department, will reportedly become the next first deputy chief, syracuse.com reported on Monday.

An SPD spokesperson declined The Daily Orange’s request for comment at this time. The spokesperson said the department will wait until Friday to comment, and they added that a swearing-in ceremony will be held on that day.

Shoff, a U.S. Navy veteran who has served in SPD for over three decades, was appointed deputy chief of community policing by Mayor Ben Walsh in 2018. Captain Julie Shulsky will reportedly replace Shoff as a deputy chief, according to syracuse.com.

The reported appointments come over a week after former first deputy chief Joe Cecile assumed office as the new police chief on April 22, hours after Kenton Buckner announced his resignation.