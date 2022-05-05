Here’s where to find reproductive health resources in Syracuse

A draft opinion leaked Monday confirmed the United States Supreme Court voted to overturn its decision in Roe v. Wade, which ensured the right to abortion access with some provisions for state regulation past the third trimester.

According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, 29 states have laws that either do not protect the right to access abortions or directly prevent people from accessing abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

However, if the ruling is overturned, abortion access will still be protected under New York state’s Reproductive Health Act. The Daily Orange compiled a list of reproductive health resources available at Syracuse University and in the city of Syracuse.

The Barnes Center at The Arch

At SU, The Barnes Center at The Arch provides contraceptive management care, pregnancy counseling, pregnancy testing, preventive counseling, sexual and reproductive health examinations, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections as well as gender-affirming care.

Appointments for this care can be scheduled by calling the Barnes Center at 315-443-8000.

For discrete access to external and internal condoms, students can place an order for delivery via the Safer Sex Express.

Planned Parenthood Syracuse

The Planned Parenthood Syracuse Health Center, located at 1120 E Genesee Street, offers abortions, birth control, HIV services, men’s health care, emergency contraception, pregnancy testing, primary care, sexually transmitted disease testing, treatment and vaccines, transgender hormone therapy and women’s health care.

Patients can access telehealth options for all health care services besides abortions. Transgender hormone treatment is solely available via telehealth.

Those without insurance or Medicaid may be eligible to qualify for a state-funded program or lower fee scale, according to the Planned Parenthood’s webpage. People can provide a birth certificate, pay stub, photo ID or proof of address if they have such documents available.

Planned Parenthood also accepts several insurance providers such as Aetna, Cigna, the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, NY Medicare and NY Medicaid. A full list is available on the Planned Parenthood website. If a person’s provider is not listed, they can contact Planned Parenthood at 866-600-6886.

To book an appointment with Planned Parenthood, call 866-600-6886 or schedule an appointment on the center’s webpage. Health center staff can answer questions over the phone as well.

Vera House

Vera House is a Syracuse-based organization committed to preventing, responding to and ending domestic and sexual violence and other forms of abuse.

The organization’s Victim Advocates provide 24-hour support at Onondaga County hospitals and police stations by helping survivors through medical examinations and the reporting process if they choose to report their assault to the police.

The sexual assault nurse examiners meet patients at Syracuse area hospitals and can perform physical examinations, collect forensic evidence and conduct tests for STIs and pregnancies.

Vera House can be contacted at any time at 315-468-3260 or via teletype phone for deaf and hard of hearing people during regular business hours at 315-484-7263.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline can be contacted at 1-800-656-4673 and calls will be automatically routed to the nearest Rape Crisis Center.