Relish a variety of music this summer with these Syracuse concerts

Paul McCartney

Rock legend Paul McCartney’s “Got Back” tour will bring him to the Carrier Dome on June 4, the first time he’s been to Syraucse since 2017. Known for his role as the co-lead vocalist and bassist for The Beatles, as well as his work as a solo artist and frontman of the band Wings, McCartney has had a long, celebrated career in the music industry with hits like “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Let it Be,” “Live and Let Die” and many, many more. Tickets start at $99.50, and the show starts at 8 p.m.

When: Saturday, June 4

Artist: Paul McCartney

Beak & Skiff Summer Concert Series

Located in Lafayette, just under a half hour away from Syracuse University, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards will be hosting a variety of well-known artists across several genres this summer. Whether you’re interested in folk, indie rock or pop rock, Beak & Skiff’s lineup includes musicians like Death Cab for Cutie, Wilco, The Head and the Heart and more, bound to appeal to a wide range of listeners. Concerts begin May 24, with ticket prices ranging per artist, starting as low as $35.

When: May 24 through August 23, select dates

Artists: Death Cab for Cutie, Wilco, The Head and the Heart and more

FestaPaloozaThon

Located just outside of Syracuse on Paper Mill Island, FestaPaloozaThon is 95x’s summer music festival that will be taking place on June 17. Headlined by German rock band Milky Chance, best known for their song “Stolen Dance,” FestaPaloozaThon will also feature Ripe, The Kaleidoscope Kid and Gary Carpentier. The event is hosted by 95x, Syracuse’s alternative radio station, and tickets are on sale starting at $40. The event is open to all ages, but VIP tickets are for guests 21 years old and older. The festival starts at 6 p.m.

When: June 17

Artists: Milky Chance, Ripe, The Kaleidoscope Kid and Gary Carpentier

Syracuse Jazz Fest

If you’re interested in attending a free event with a variety of musicians, consider checking out the Syracuse Jazz Fest. From Thursday, June 23 to Saturday, June 25, Clinton Square and clubs located in downtown Syracuse will showcase over 20 different jazz groups. On Thursday, venues like Pastabilities, Funk ‘n Waffles and Modern Malt will also open their doors to performers. Friday and Saturday’s performances will take place on Clinton Square’s main stage. Admission is free, and the sets begin at 4 p.m. each day of the festival.

When: June 23 through June 25

Artists: Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., Sheila Jordan Trio, the Salt City Jazz Collective and more

Machine Gun Kelly

More recently known for his relationship with Megan Fox, rapper and musician Machine Gun Kelly is coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on July 5 as a part of his “Mainstream Sellout” tour. MGK will be supported by pop punk icon Avril Lavigne, who is best known for her early 2000s hits “Girlfriend” and “Complicated.” Tickets are on sale starting at $35 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

When: July 5

Artists: Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavinge and iann dior

Earth, Wind & Fire

On August 17, Grammy-winning R&B and funk group Earth, Wind & Fire will be playing at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. Known for hits like “September,” “Boogie Wonderland” and “Let’s Groove,” the band will finally be coming to Syracuse after postponing their original date from 2020. American rock band Santana will be joining the disco group. Tickets are on sale starting at $40 and the show starts at 7 p.m.

When: August 17

Artists: Earth, Wind & Fire, Santana