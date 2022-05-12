Meaghan Tyrrell named Tewaaraton Award finalist

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse senior attack Meaghan Tyrrell was named one of the five finalists for the Tewaaraton, which is given to the top men’s and women’s collegiate lacrosse player in the nation.

Besides Meaghan, Boston College’s Charlotte North, Maryland’s Aurora Cordingley, UNC’s Jamie Ortega and Ally Mastroianni are also finalists. North won the award in 2021 after posting 102 goals and 114 points in the Eagles’ championship season.

Meaghan is the fifth Syracuse women’s lacrosse player to be named a Tewaaraton finalist. The previous SU finalists include Michelle Tumolo, Katie Rowan Thomson, Alyssa Murray and Kayla Treanor. This year’s winner will be announced on June 2.

Through 18 games, Meaghan leads the team with 99 points and 67 goals, which nationally rank sixth and eighth, respectively. She finds the back of the net 63.8% of the time, which is second nationally, only behind Stanford’s Annabel Frist. Meaghan has scored at least once in every game this season.

In 2022 so far, she has recorded 13 hat tricks, including two double hat tricks against Stanford and Pittsburgh. Against Temple, she tied a career-high with 10 points, which she originally set against Louisville in 2021. She’s also four points away from becoming the sixth player in program history to record 300 career points, a mark most recently met by Emily Hawryschuk against Pittsburgh on April 2.

If she scores at least a point against Fairfield, Meaghan will become the third player in program history to record 100 points in a season multiple times in a career, joining the company of Murray and Rowan Thomson, who in February became the second SU female athlete to have her jersey retired.

The Orange begin the NCAA Tournament on Friday against the Stags in Princeton, New Jersey, and will play the winner of the Tigers and UMass. SU fell 16-10 to Boston College in the 2021 National Championship.