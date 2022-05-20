Lehigh attack Cole Kirst reportedly transfers to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse has reportedly added Cole Kirst from Lehigh, according to Chris Jastrzembski. The attack will seek a graduate transfer after four seasons with the Mountain Hawks. Kirst is the second player the Orange have added from the transfer portal this offseason.

He earned US Lacrosse All-American after his senior season at Seton Hall Prep. This led Inside Lacrosse to rank him the No. 29 prospect in the Class of 2018, Kirst started every game in 2022 for the Mountain Hawks, notching 18 goals and 12 assists, which were the fourth-most and second-most on the team, respectively.

In 2021, Kirst earned second team All-Patriot League honors after recording 26 goals and eight assists. His 52 shots on goal were tied for first on the team while he recorded points in all 12 games.

Kirst, a Bernardsville, New Jersey native, will likely play alongside Canadians Alex Simmons and Owen Hiltz in the Orange’s starting attack. The trio will also play with incoming freshman Joey Spallina and Jackson Birtwistle, who’s listed as a midfielder but found success at attack this past season.

SU had four players enter the transfer portal this offseason, including leading scorer Tucker Dordevic, freshman midfielder Matteo Corsi, attack Mikey Berkman and faceoff specialist Jack Savage.