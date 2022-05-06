Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse had not hit a home run in ACC play since March. Through three innings against North Carolina pitcher Hannah George, the Orange hadn’t even mustered a baserunner, let alone a hit, as they trailed 1-0.

Angel Jasso changed that on the first pitch of the bottom of the fourth inning, launching the ball over the right field fence to tie the game. Jasso knew it was gone from the moment she made contact – she immediately pointed to the outfield fence to indicate it was gone. As she rounded the bases, the dugout emptied and mobbed her as she touched home plate. “We know how to party,” they chanted.

With home runs from Jasso and Neli Casares-Maher, Syracuse (23-20, 5-15 Atlantic Coast) powered its way to a win over North Carolina (23-26, 6-16 ACC) for a 3-1 win. The Orange managed only two extra base hits and one run in three games against then-ACC leaders Duke two weekends ago. But they hit three home runs against Niagara in their most recent game on April 28. The power stroke continued into the contest against the Tar Heels as Syracuse hit two home runs. SU only managed four hits on the afternoon but made them count with three going for extra bases. It is the second time this year SU hit two home runs in the same game against an ACC opponent.

For the first three innings, George easily retired the Orange in order in each frame. Syracuse struck out three times and didn’t work a three-ball count or lift a ball into the outfield. But Jasso proved that one pitching mistake by North Carolina was all Syracuse needed to tie the score.

“I think (the home run) got things started and kept us in the game, so I think it was big,” Jasso said.

After Jasso’s third home run of the season, Casares-Maher worked a four-pitch walk and it seemed momentum was heading SU’s way. However, George returned to form in the latter half of the inning, sitting down the next three Syracuse batters to end the fourth.

Carli Campbell led off the sixth by legging out an infield slap to shortstop. Jasso grounded a 1-2 pitch to Tar Heel shortstop Alex Brown, who flipped the ball to second baseman Skyler Brooks for the force out at second, but Brooks’ throw to first went wide of the bag and Jasso took second on the error.

Two pitches later, Casares-Maher crushed a pitch high in the air to straight away center field. Tar Heel centerfielder Bri Stubbs ran back to the fence and jumped for the ball, but it landed just over the wall to give Syracuse a 3-1 lead. With a team-leading 11 home runs this year, Casares-Maher has almost doubled the 13 career home runs she had before this season.

It was also Casares-Maher’s third home run in the past two games – she hit solo and two-run shots against Niagara.

Similar to Jasso’s fourth inning home run, the Orange continued to rally after Casares-Maher’s go-ahead blast. Tessa Galipeau worked a 3-1 walk and Kelly Breen displayed her power, hitting a double deep into the left-center field gap past a diving Stubbs. But like the fourth inning, George escaped without any further damage after an Angie Ramos groundout and a Laila Alves lineout.

“It might be the last weekend, so I just came out having no regrets and swinging as hard as I can,” Jasso said.