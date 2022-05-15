Bouncer shot near Orange Crate Brewing Co., expected to survive

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

UPDATED: May 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

The Syracuse Police Department received a report of gunshots on South Crouse Avenue at around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety wrote in a campus-wide email.

DPS wrote the gunshot was at 734 South Crouse Avenue, the location of Faegan’s Cafe and Pub.

SPD officers identified one victim, a 33-year-old male who was shot in the stomach. The victim was transferred to Upstate Medical Hospital and is expected to survive, SPD wrote in a press release. Syracuse.com reported the victim was a bouncer at Orange Crate Brewing Company.

A video circulating on social media shows a person being taken away from Orange Crate Brewing Company, located across the street from Faegan’s, on a stretcher.

Bartenders at Orange Crate told patrons to get down, putting the bar on lockdown following the gunshot, a former Daily Orange staff member told The D.O. The staffer was in the bar when the gunshot was heard. At approximately 1:30 a.m., bartenders evacuated the bar through the back to avoid South Crouse Avenue, the former staffer said.

DPS is advising people to stay away from the area at this time. SPD and DPS are both investigating the incident.

This post will be updated with additional reporting