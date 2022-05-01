There is still more to be done to strengthen gun control in Syracuse

In January 2022, Mayor Ben Walsh announced plans to create an office specifically designed to combat gun violence in the city of Syracuse in the wake of the two deadliest years yet for the area, with a record of 32 homicides in 2020 and again in 2021. In 2021, 78% of those homicides came from gun violence. Though initiatives are being taken to establish a safer community, the city of Syracuse is still experiencing gun violence and its devastating effects at a high level.

Already this year, multiple shootings and gun firings happened in the city of Syracuse, some taking place in locations frequented by Syracuse University students and other citizens. On April 16, five people were shot in Armory Square in downtown Syracuse. Akok Lual, a 24-year-old man, died, and another person was hospitalized.

More recently, Josh Williams was shot on April 21 on the Southside of Syracuse. Williams died at Upstate Hospital after remaining in critical condition for five days.

Given these recent tragedies, it does not seem as though gun violence is declining in the area. In fact, it feels more lethal and tragic than ever before, posing an imminent threat to Syracuse residents and worrying members of the SU community. It is imperative that the state implement stricter gun control policies to decrease gun violence in Syracuse and other regions in order to save innocent lives.

New York state was seemingly ahead of other states when, in 2021, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a state of emergency and committed nearly $139 million to gun control initiatives that would coordinate and provide funding to stop gun violence in the state. Of course, change doesn’t happen overnight. Cities like Albany, Buffalo and Rochester in addition to Syracuse are still experiencing heightened gun violence after an intense spike in 2020.

Gun violence is an issue that plagues the entire nation. But, it hits home even more when repeated instances continue, further discouraging people from fixing the issue when they feel they can’t change it.

To some, gun violence may feel like a hopeless issue, however, it’s more important than ever that solution-based mindsets are taken to the discussion of gun control. As a community, we should focus on actionable plans and holding legislators accountable for propelling stronger gun control policies.

For New York state, it means creating policy, such as intensifying background checks on gun owners, preventing gun trafficking and repealing gun industry immunity.

The more we view gun violence as a hopeless issue, the more casualties will stem from what can be considered a public health crisis. A safer reality is possible if we take timely and aggressive action.

Rainu George | Assistant Editorial Editor

For SU students and Syracuse community members, getting involved means getting in contact with government officials and sending emails to legislators, urging them to take action. There are also many organizations working to fight gun violence that students can volunteer with or donate to. Everytown For Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action and the Brady Campaign are some examples of nonprofits dedicated to ending gun violence.

It’s not just the lives of Syracuse residents or citizens of New York state that are in danger. Gun violence affects individuals across the nation and will continue to do so unless change happens immediately.

Cara Steves is a freshman magazine, news and digital journalism major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].