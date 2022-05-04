Get ready to jam this weekend with these 4 concerts

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

JCM Exposed Stacked

The Jazz Combo and Morton Schiff Jazz Ensemble will be playing their final performance of the semester. Hosted in Shemin Auditorium in the Shaffer Art Building, the ensembles will be playing tunes from big band standards to bossa nova classics. The event is free to all Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, and the show starts at 5:30 pm.

When: Thursday, May 5

Artists: Jazz Combo & Morton Schiff Jazz

Sick of It All

New York City hardcore punk band Sick Of It All is coming to The Lost Horizon on Friday. The group, which consists of brothers Lou and Pete Koller, as well as Armand Majidi and Craig Setari, has been active in the punk scene since the 1980s and pioneered the heavy-hardcore subgenre. They will be supported by fellow New York City hardcore band Crown of Thornz. Tickets cost $27.50 and attendees must be 16 or older, unless they have a guardian present. The show starts at 7 p.m.

When: Friday, May 6

Artist: Sick Of It All, Crown of Thornz

Dear Momma: A Mother’s Day R&B Concert

Looking for a musical way to celebrate Mother’s Day? The Landmark Theater has you covered with their “Dear Momma” R&B concert this Saturday. The show will feature stars of the genre: Carl Thomas, VEDO and K. Michelle, who hit number eight on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart with her song “Fallin’.” The show promises to be one you “don’t want to miss.” Tickets start at $37.50 and the show starts at 8 p.m.

When: Saturday, May 7

Artists: K. Michelle, Carl Thomas and VEDO

Symphoria: A Grand Finale

The Orchestra of Central New York will be playing Aaron Copland’s “Symphony No. 3,” Richard Strauss’ “Four Last Songs,” and Reena Esmail’s “Black Iris (#metoo)” will end their series with a blast. Guest soprano Sari Gruber will perform with the group and Lawrence Loh will conduct for the night. Tickets start at $20 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

When: Saturday, May 7

Artist: Symphoria Orchestra