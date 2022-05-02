Top Stories
IMMORTALIZING LOU: Students in the School of Architecture remember Louise 'Lou' Kearns as a mentor and friend
Kearns died on April 14, School of Architecture Dean Michael Speaks announced the following day. She had worked at the university for 27 years. Read more »
SU isn't giving enough support to war-torn Middle Eastern countries, students
We only hope that SU sheds some hope and support to Middle Eastern students the way they did with Ukrainian students. We all bleed the same color. Read more »
Cody Roscoe uses 11 weeks at Ford Sports Performance to transform body before NFL draft
Cody Roscoe finished third in the ACC with 8.5 sacks last season and is on track to be the next Syracuse player to sign with an NFL team. Read more »