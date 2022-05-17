Fundraiser for Orange Crate security guard shot Sunday surpasses $40,000

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

A fundraiser for Shane Manely, a security guard who was shot on Sunday while working at Orange Crate Brewing Company, has surpassed $40,000, over $30,000 more than its original $10,000 goal.

“(Manley’s) selfless actions prevented what could have been a much worse situation after a dispute between two individuals erupted outside of the main entrance,” the fundraiser organizers wrote in the campaign’s description. “Shane intervened and kept these individuals from entering the facility with a handgun.”

The Syracuse Police Department was originally alerted to reports of a gunshot on South Crouse Avenue at 1:20 a.m., Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety wrote in a campus-wide email. Bartenders put the bar on lockdown following the gunshot, according to a student at the bar, and evacuated the bar at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Manley was shot once in the stomach and taken to Upstate University Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, according to the fundraiser’s webpage. A bullet casing was found near Orange Crate, according to Syracuse.com.

Manley is currently awaiting a second surgery, the fundraiser says, and will use the donations to cover medical expenses and lost income while he’s out of work.

“Shane grew up in Upstate NY and continues to give back to his community in every way possible,” the fundraiser said. “He is always willing to lend a hand and asks for nothing in return.”