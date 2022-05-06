Former FAU wide receiver D’Marcus Adams announces transfer to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Florida Atlantic wide receiver D’Marcus Adams announced his decision to transfer to Syracuse on Friday afternoon. Adams will be eligible to play this fall.

Adams, a graduate transfer and former 4-star recruit, spent his first two collegiate seasons at Florida State in 2018-19, redshirting the first year before not appearing in any games the next. He transferred to FAU, where he played in 17 games over two years, collecting three receptions for 94 yards. Adams had a career game against then-No. 13 Florida in 2021, catching two passes for 85 yards and returning three kicks for 61 yards.

The 6-foot, 180-pound wideout is known for his speed. Adams returned 10 kicks last season for 236 yards, including one that went for 47 yards. He ran track at Florida State as a true freshman, running twice in the 110 hurdles event after being a track standout at Mainland (Fla.) High School. As a senior, Adams medaled in four events — the 110m hurdles, 400m dash, long jump and 4×400 relay — at the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A meet. He ran a 4.46 time in the 40-yard dash in high school.

Adams played under head coach Willie Taggart, who led FSU from 2018-19 and has led FAU since 2020, at both schools. Syracuse’s wide receivers coach, Michael Johnson Sr., was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Owls last season.

Adams’ addition brings another piece into the Orange’s receiver room, which already returns its top four wideouts: Courtney Jackson, Damien Alford, Anthony Queeley and Devaughn Cooper. Syracuse’s new offense under coordinator, Robert Anae is expected to be pass-heavy after SU finished last in the Atlantic Coast Conference in passing yards per game last season.