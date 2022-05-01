Find how the eclipse cycle will influence your life in our final astrology column

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Though the conclusion of the academic year often brings sweeping life changes — big moves, new jobs and tough goodbyes with graduating friends — the end of the semester, with this past weekend’s partial solar eclipse in Taurus and the coming lunar eclipse in Scorpio on Sunday, May 15, is ripe for big, unexpected turns of fate.

In astrology, we find nuance in interpreting lunations by observing the entire lunar cycle — the configuration of the new moon, transits occurring at that time, and transits perfecting as the cycle matures. When eclipses bookend a lunar cycle, as they will this month, normal astrological events have a tendency to speak much louder than usual. We find this nuance indispensable for understanding the surprising new circumstances in which we find ourselves.

We can begin to understand how this eclipse cycle will affect us individually by looking at its placement in our charts by whole sign house. Find your rising sign below to see which areas of your life may be most affected by these eclipses.

As this is my final astrology column with The Daily Orange, I would like to thank you all for reading these few months. I hope that this column has brought you some peace, reflection and exciting philosophical inquiry. Fate will never stop surprising us, bringing both challenges and blessings as we progress through life. Remember that ultimately we are one with the stars, and long after we are gone, they will continue their cosmic dance.

Aries rising: These eclipses are likely to be centered around topics of finances and resources in your life. Perhaps new resources are being made available to you, possibly in the form of a grant or scholarship for your work. Additionally, expect an uplifting boost to your health, vitality, and sense of self as Jupiter ingresses into Aries on Tuesday, May 10.

Taurus rising: This lunar cycle occurs across your powerful first house-seventh house axis. This past weekend’s solar eclipse may have presented challenges to your health and body. The coming lunar eclipse is likely to bring major shifts in partnerships in your life. Watch also for a harmonizing influence in groups and organizations in your life.

Gemini rising: Be careful these weeks as these eclipses may challenge your mental and physical health. This past weekend may have brought an intense peak of demanding and ceaseless work. Be sure to accept support from loved ones during challenging times, rather than retreating into isolation.

Cancer rising: These weeks may bring exciting turns of events in your friend groups and organizations, and in your sources of fun, pleasure and creativity. Jupiter’s entry into Aries on May 10 is likely to bring a great boost of support to your career and public life.

Leo rising: This past weekend’s eclipse may have planted powerful seeds in the area of your work and career, possibly by a supportive influx of others’ resources. This lunar cycle will now challenge you to integrate these changes into the bedrock of your life. Be sure to check in with your family, chosen or blood, and your home life as this cycle progresses.

Virgo rising: This month, embrace new philosophies and ways of thinking. Paradigm-shifting ideas are likely to take root in your life outlook, possibly through a harmonizing partnership of some kind.

Libra rising: These weeks are a time to close out karmic contracts. As the year comes to a close, be sure to reach out to all those friends and professional contacts with whom you have unfinished business or debts of any kind. This may take some hard work! Watch May 10 as an uplifting influence takes root in the area of your romantic relationships.

Scorpio rising: As the Taurus eclipse this past weekend brought changes to the life of your partner or to your romantic life as a whole, the coming lunar eclipse is likely to bring these shifts to yourself and your body. Your relationship to fun, sex and creativity is receiving great emphasis at this time as well from a number of influences. Be wary of illness, injury and exhaustion as the full-moon eclipse perfects.

Sagittarius rising: While you may be receiving support right now from your home or family life, challenges may come in your mental and physical health, or in an abundance of hard work. Fret not, this work will pay off, and an abundance of fun is likely to come after the middle of next week.

Capricorn rising: While your neighborhood and your mental state may be offering you a vitalizing boost at this time, this solar eclipse could be bringing changes to you through games, children, leisure and sex. As the cycle progresses, watch for sudden changes in your friend groups and organizations.

Aquarius rising: These eclipses are occurring across your fourth house-10th house axis, a powerful pole concerned with your private, personal life on one end and your public career life on the other. Perhaps this past weekend you reconnected with your parents, or began an exciting search for a new home. Later, Jupiter’s Aries ingress on May 10 is likely to bring power and vitality to your siblings or your mental faculties. Watch for career shifts or developments shortly after.

Pisces rising: The Pisces stellium is currently bringing great emphasis to your health and your sense of self. Welcome these shifts and approach any new feelings or habits with a sense of curiosity and optimism. This past weekend’s Taurus eclipse may have brought changes to the lives of your siblings, your neighborhood or immediate environment, or to your mental patterns. Be prepared for philosophical shifts or changes in your relationship to university education in a few weeks as the Scorpio lunar eclipse perfects.