Duquesne transfer Mounir Hima commits to Syracuse

Duquesne player Mounir Hima announced he’s transferring to Syracuse on Wednesday via Twitter.

Hima, a 6-foot-11 forward and center, redshirted the 2020-21 season before appearing in 21 games in 2021-22. He started the final five contests of the year and averaged 1.9 points per game in 9.6 minutes.

“After a great visit and great conversations with Coach Boeheim, Coach G-Max, Coach Reid and the rest of staff, I am excited to announce that I will be committing to Syracuse University,” Hima wrote on Twitter.

The Orange lost backup center Frank Anselem this offseason, who transferred to Georgia. They’ll also be without center Bourama Sidibe, who is out of eligibility.

Hima will join incoming freshman Peter Carey to presumably become the back-up behind starting center Jesse Edwards. He received interest from over a dozen different schools, including Charlotte, Robert Morris, Brown and Santa Clara, but only took an official visit to Syracuse.

“I wanted to go someplace to realize my potential,’’ Hima told Mike Waters of Syracuse.com. “They have a plan to get me where I want to go.’’

SU will be without starters Buddy Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider for next seasons, but boasts the No. 20-ranked incoming recruiting class, according to 247Sports. That class features three four-star recruits in Judah Mintz, Chris Bunch and Justin Taylor.