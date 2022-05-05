Duck: Maya Pow

As someone that always wanted to pursue a career in video journalism, I never thought I’d gain the best experience and meet the most inspiring peers at a newspaper.

I remember joining as Assistant Video Editor in 2020 and being so excited to join the family. Throughout my time, I have gotten the chance to restructure the video section with Maddy, create a fundraising video raising over $16K (shoutout #GivingTuesday team!) and make life-long friendships. I will be forever grateful for the Daily Orange and the role it played in shaping my college experience.

Maddy: A massive thank you to the D.O. for bringing Maddy Kramer into my life, you have changed me and the video section forever. Thank you for always offering to make the podcast videos and the WordPress posts but above everything, thank you for making me a better person. You taught me how to stand up for myself, which is something many have tried to tackle, but only you have succeeded in. I never thought I would ever meet anyone as passionate about “Premiere vs. Avid”, building the perfect editing timeline or achieving the dream of living in an editing suite, but here we are. I’m so proud of you and I know you will thrive in NYC! I’m going to miss you so much and I can not wait until we work together again as CEOs of NBC and Warner Bros. Discovery. #PinnedForever

Idan and Tyler: Thank you for pushing through the semester, your hard work does not go unnoticed. Both of you have so much potential and passion and I hope you continue pursuing a career in video journalism. Thank you for everything, the video section would be nothing without either of you.

Emily, Mandy, Abby, Anthony: To the management team that played such a big role in helping us restructure the video section: we would not be here without any of you. Thank you for everything you’ve done for not only the video section but also for the organization as a whole. Enjoy having more free time on your hands!

Yui: Even though you’ve only been a contributing staff for one semester, I have so much gratitude for you. Thank you for always picking up videos despite being incredibly busy and giving the video section 110%. I can not wait to see what you accomplish!

Alex and Mariama: The greatest videographer team. Your hard work does not go unnoticed and I genuinely don’t think I could have gotten through this semester without either of you.

Mira and Mark: I remember being intimidated by a semester-long video project, but once we started discussing all the details of the Giving Tuesdays video and website, I knew we could accomplish anything with your guidance and support.

Rose: You were the person that pushed Maddy and me to run for Co-Video Editors after working as Assistant Video Editors. I am forever grateful that you did because it taught me more than I ever expected to learn.

Nate: Whether it was taking videos of Jim Boeheim despite being Editorial Editor or always slacking me with ways to implement videos into the culture section, you made our team feel so important and valued.

Professor Kobland: Thank you for always understanding when I had to leave 465 or 345 early to go to a meeting or to review a video. It meant everything to me when you told me you looked up my D.O. videos so you could see what I was creating outside of the classroom. You always understood how important this organization was to me and your support means everything.

Colleen, Matt and Lal: Thank you for always letting me rant to you about D.O. things that you didn’t understand. I’m sad that I’m stepping down from an in-house position but I’m excited about the free time I will gain so I can spend more quality time with all of you. Oh and thanks for humbling me every time I got a little too “Daily Orange + Newhouse + BDJ kid”, have to keep me in check.

Mom, Dad, Ben: Ever since I decided in sixth grade that I wanted to be a journalist, you guys have been my #1 supporters. Thank you for checking in on my work at the D.O. weekly and understanding when I had to work during ‘family time’ over holidays. I love you guys and wouldn’t be here without you.