Duck: Danny Kahn

I can’t believe I’ve been at the DO for 2 semesters, it has felt like 2 years and 2 weeks all at the same time. I am so sad to be leaving but so happy that I got to experience firsthand the magic and talent of the people I have worked beside. My DO time has hardly ever felt like work because of the people who were working with me. I’ve learned so much after working here. However, the main thing might be just how bad I truly am at writing, so this duck will be short. However, I have many people to thank for helping me grow as a designer, student, and person.

Shannon: I had no idea how much impact the DO would have on me last year when you convinced me to join. The Daily Orange has really been such a major part of college for me and I can’t thank you enough for sharing those memories with me. Your energy is always so welcoming and I have yet to meet a person as kind as you. Designing with you in visuals was such an amazing experience and I can’t believe I get to brag about knowing you in the future. You’re the best boss anyone could ask for 😉

Maya: There is nobody who could make me laugh or entertain my crazy ideas more than you. Creating playlists and laughing about the most random thoughts that would pop into our heads was always the highlight of my week. I will always continue to be in awe of your work and your ideas. I’m so grateful I get to call you my friend and to have you by my side next semester!

Morgan: Thank you for always laughing with (and, when necessary, at) me! Coming into last semester was so much less intimidating because you were always so welcoming. I couldn’t imagine a better future P.D and I can’t believe I’m not going to be here to witness all of the incredible things you will do next semester in-house. You have a talent for making anything look astonishing and I have no doubt you’ll do amazing things with it.

Megan: I will always be blown away by your creativity. Having you in visuals was always such a treat and I’m so glad to have been at the DO to cross paths with you. Not seeing you every week will be so weird!! You’re truly an incredible designer and human and I can’t wait to see what you do in the future because I’ll need the inspiration.

Emily and Mandy: Thank you guys so much for everything. You’re the best leadership team anyone could have asked for and I’ve learned so much from your feedback and edits, but also your friendships. I can’t wait to follow your work in the future and have no doubt you’ll truly blow me away with what you do in your lives.

Tony: I can’t believe how much you do both in house and out of house for the people around you. I will not miss your scares but I will miss your energy. I can’t wait to see what you do in the future.

Meghan, Max, Mary, and all the other DO visual peeps: Thank you for always motivating me to come in on print nights. When I’m having a bad day you guys are the ones who encourage me to laugh and get over myself. I will always miss our crazy schemes and plans to remake the entire house and I am positive Max will truly carry out all of those plans. I cannot tell you how much being in that room has changed me and I’m so thankful all of you were there with me for that ride.

Kyle: You were one of the first people who I met in-house that wasn’t in visuals and made me truly feel included. Thank you so much for being there to laugh with and I can’t wait to see how you make the newsroom your own.

Richard Perrins: You always impress me no matter what you do and I can’t wait to see the ways you’ll change this paper for the better as EIC.

Danny Amron(β Danny): I had to, just one last time. You’re truly such a joy to be around and I’m sorry for branding you with a nickname that actually caught on. There’s nobody I’d rather pass the legacy of Alpha Danny onto.

Sarah: I will forever be mad I was in-house the two semesters you weren’t. Thank you for always understanding my rants about work and for knowing exactly the right time to tell me funny stories or random thoughts. You’ll never fail to cheer me up!

Anya: Thank you for always being there! Listening to me talk about things you have no interest in could not have been easy. I’m so thankful to have a friend like you in my life!

I’m sure you see now why I was a designer instead of a writer! Everyone in-house has changed

me and I’m so thankful to be a small part of something as wonderful as the DO is. The Daily

Orange will always be so much more than a newspaper to me.