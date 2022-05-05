Duck: Connor Smith

I guess for all the jokes I made about starting my duck in January, it’s ironic that I didn’t actually start this until the night before it was due.

So in the words of the strapping Alex Cirino (whose duck we’ll have to wait an extra semester for, unfortunately), “let’s get after it!”

Anish: You’re gonna be an amazing sports editor, dude. You’re one of the most prepared people we’ve had for the job, and I’ll always say that your love for this paper is unparalleled. Who knows if I could’ve gotten through this semester without you coming back as an assistant, continuing to crank out stories and A reads every week. Try to take it easy in the fall, and enjoy the job as much as you can. It’s tough, but I promise it’s one of the most rewarding experiences you’ll ever have. I’m always a call away. Let’s stick to your mantra in Chatham — work hard, play hard.

Anthony: So I guess this is it, huh? I’m happy that there’ll be no more panicked wake-ups at 3 a.m. to check Slack, and a lot more time to drink Labatts and maybe…actually see each other? Idk. But I do know how much I’ve valued your friendship this year. Whether it’s been copy editing, softball coverage or relationship advice, you’ve always been there for me. More than anything, just know how happy I am to say you’re my best friend at this school. Let’s run it at 787 next year.

KJ: I wouldn’t be writing this without you. Your encouragement and mentorship last year meant so much to the freshman trying to become someone, and I never would’ve applied in-house (three times) without you pushing me to do so. It’s always been awesome to see how much you cared — and still do care — about this place. Hopefully I didn’t let you down on Five for Five.

Skyler: Thank you for taking a chance on me (twice). It meant more than anything to know I had someone who believed in me. I hope I’ve met your expectations as your successor. It was great to always have someone around this semester who I could call and vent to. Your energy and personality kept everyone in this section going last fall. Never change.

Cirino: You very sneakily became the funniest person on staff this semester, and it’s been amazing watching your growth this year. You’re the best story pitcher we have, and a killer, reliable assistant — even when those early bedtimes got in the way of posting A3s. I still owe you for that 364 SOT, by the way. You have a big-time future in sportswriting or competitive weightlifting, whichever one you go for, and that co-enterprise thing. I can’t wait to cover the *real* football with you next fall (seriously, dude you’re covering with me and Tony), and I hope you’re ready for my Jerry Staats feature.

Roshan: It’s been quite the transformation going from being scared of you last spring to now being best buds. But I learned so much from you along the way. It was those OCC and Shrader A reads with you last winter that taught me so much, and it was watching you do your thing covering football this season that taught me even more. You’re a great writer, reporter, editor, designer (maybe?) and friend. Sorry I flaked on NYC. Don’t forget about us D.O. heads next year.

Crane: Yooooooo! You’re the nicest person I’ve ever met, and one of the most hard working, too. Thank you for always taking the time to sit on hour long phone calls where we literally talk about nothing and everything at the same time, and for believing in me from day one. I hope all of us who you helped recruit last fall have made you proud (and continue to do so). The opportunity to learn and pick your brain in Towson, Durham or even in Kimmel on Halloween last year has been amazing. I can’t wait to see where your career takes you.

Hank: Heyyyyyy man, how’s it going! Thanks for always being there for the post-364 rants, for keeping that digital seat warm for me and for being the chair of the Carrie Underwood Fan Club. I’ll always take credit for making that Hank nickname stick. Your personality, writing ability and passion is gonna take you places. Maybe even to Z89’s Morning Zoo! You’re gonna be a great assistant. Let me know how that TRF thing goes, and let’s workshop headlines sometime soon.

Spooz: Shoutout for bringing the Spooz nickname in-house. You’ve shown a lot of growth this year, and you’re a really strong writer and copy editor. You’re the future of this section. Let me know if you need a break from Dooz, and how things go with Chegg girl. And if you ever wanna hear my thoughts on Kyrie Irving, you know where to find me.

Cole: Your commitment to writing and copy editing was incredible this semester, and you have a bright future here — and in Omaha, too. I owe you for that random time I needed a picture for my 364 web story and you drove me downtown. Keep grinding in the fall.

Piggy: It was a ton of fun having you on staff this semester, and you were one of the coolest people I worked with here. You’ve stepped up and became a strong writer and digital editor. Admittedly, though, I am happy you don’t have to do any scorecards in the fall. When that DU food hits, make sure you shut the bathroom door in-house. Seriously, man.

Adam: You’re easily one of the funniest people I’ve been around, and we missed you in-house this semester. That Secret Santa gift bag remains legendary. Undefeated, in fact. I’ll tell Anish to save any Jersey-related stories for you.

Tyler: I can’t wait to see everything you accomplish at this place. I’ve never met someone who smiles as much as you do, and Anish is lucky to have you on his staff. I wouldn’t have gotten through BDJ or VIS without you, and we still have many big things in front of us — Spokane, VIS 261, Citrus (???), who knows where else. And hey, if you ever want a tomato pie, you now know where NOT to go.

Sports staff: I wish there was room on here for me to thank all of you guys. I wouldn’t have been able to fill a budget for 14 weeks without you, and I hope all of you gained something this semester. You all have incredibly bright futures ahead of you.

Sports alumni: Knowing that I had all of you behind me made this job a lot easier, especially when things went tough. Your support meant everything.

Emily & Mandy: Your love for this place is incredible, and you pushed me to be at my best everyday. Thank you for always being there for me and the rest of the sports team.

Brichard: I was so excited the day I found out you were stepping up to EIC, and I know that you’re gonna kill it next year. Let me know how I can help, and hopefully you still have some time for a few Harry’s trips.

Abby: We missed you in sports this semester. Thanks for pumping it up every Wednesday in the fall, and for believing in Tony. Let’s try to make a Harry’s run sometime.

Nate: You’re the coolest dude around and brought great vibes to the house every night. Sorry for stealing the Monster Jam Story. I’m glad sports could fill out your budget every other night, though.

Meghan: Shoutout to Richard for extending the word count so you could make it in this. You’re welcome for making selects so entertaining this semester, and by the way, are photos in drive yet?

Micaela: Keep an eye on Anthony for me next year, please. Especially when he’s not using the oven mitts he’s supposed to use when taking ramen out of the microwave.

Arlington boys: I know you guys didn’t always understand what I was doing for this paper (or even why), but you guys are the best group of friends a guy could ever ask for. Hopefully we can run some poker, Nats games and trips to spot this summer.

Tia: There’s not enough words in this to describe your importance in my life. Thank you for coming to all the random D.O. parties you didn’t wanna go to, loving me when I was at my worst during this past year and a half, for understanding (sorta) when I couldn’t text you while I was covering a game, for making all those late-night trips back up the Booth hill worth it, and, most of all, for giving me constant love and support. I love you, Tia.

Mom, Dad, Grandma, Grandpa, Grampy, Daisy and many more: Thank you for the endless love and support. For the hospitality on trips so I could cover games. For understanding why I couldn’t go hunting on the weekend because I had to copy edit. For making sure I could come back to school early so I could do newspaper work. And for always taking the time to read — and I’m writing in the words of my mother now — the long stories about the random people you’ve never heard of. I love you all. Especially Daisy.