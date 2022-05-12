The campus and community events that defined the last four years at SU

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The class of 2022 experienced a lot in their four years at Syracuse University. Take a look back through a few of the defining moments in SU culture since 2018.

JID and Gunna headline Hope Benefit Festival (December 7, 2018)

JID and Gunna brought energy and excitement to Goldstein Auditorium on December 7, 2018 for the 12th annual Hope Benefit Festival, hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha. This was JID’s first performance after the release of his second album, “DiCaprio 2.” With JID’s “NEVER” and Gunna’s “Drip Too Hard,” the two rappers lit up the stage with classic hits.

Kimmel Dining Hall Closing (Winter 2020)

Although Schine Student Center now offers an array of dining options for students, the closing of Kimmel Dining Hall left a hole in the SU dining experience. Home to Burger King, Dunkin’ and Queso’s, Kimmel provided students with comfort food late at night, since most other dining options weren’t open past 9 or 10 p.m. Some students were upset about losing their snacking options, but to others, it was sad to see a place with so many of their happy memories shut down.

People’s Place Cafe celebrates 50 years (2021)

People’s Place Cafe, SU’s on-campus coffee shop located in Hendricks Chapel, celebrated 50 years in 2021. It started as a coffee and donut stop for students passing by and was dependent on the honor system, but in 1971, People’s Place became a full-fledged business, with a variety of new options to choose from. And although the shop celebrated its 50th year in business, it is as widely beloved on campus as it was the day it opened.

119 Euclid opens (September 7, 2021)

Designed as a safe space to celebrate the Black student experience, 119 Euclid opened its doors on September 7, 2021. After protests surrounding racist, antisemetic and homophobic acts, #NotAgainSU made a list of demands to the university, including a designated safe space for students of color. 119 Euclid gives Black students a space to connect with each other while serving as a memorial to Black lives lost to violence. The opening of 119 Euclid marked a step towards inclusivity and acceptance at SU.

In-person concerts return (September 26, 2021)

On September 26, 2021, Juice Jam marked the return of in-person concerts at SU, the first time since the pandemic started. With Audrey Nuna, Bea Miller, B.o.B and Jack Harlow performing, the concert was an exciting contrast to Juice Jam 2020, which was held virtually. The music, not to mention the connection and community, was sorely missed in the worst months of the pandemic and brought a fresh vibrancy back to campus.