Anthony Q. Davis, Sr. named Syracuse City School Interim Superintendent

The Syracuse City School District’s Board of Education announced its unanimous vote Wednesday to name Anthony Q. Davis, Sr. the district’s interim superintendent, according to a news release on the SCSD’s website.

Davis, an alumnus of Henninger High School in Syracuse, has served as the assistant superintendent of secondary education and career and technical education programs for SCSD since 2016, according to the release. He will replace the retiring Superintendent Jamie Alicea on July 1, 2022.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead the Syracuse City School District through this interim period while the Board of Education conducts a search for a permanent Superintendent,” Davis said in the announcement.

After joining SCSD as a Teaching Assistant in 1987, Davis worked as a Special Education teacher and Administrative Intern. He left the district in 1997 to become an administrator at Liverpool High School.

In 2014, Davis became the director of staff services for Liverpool Central Schools. He returned to SCSD in 2016 in his current position.

“As a graduate of the Syracuse City School District myself, I am fully invested in our students’ success,” Davis said in the announcement. “Having worked as an SCSD Assistant Superintendent, I fully understand the challenges facing our students, families and staff and I believe that together we are more than capable of overcoming them.”

Davis received his Master’s Degree in Education from Syracuse University.

Outgoing Superintendent Alicea joined SCSD in 1983 as a teaching assistant at Seymour Elementary, according to SCSD’s website. He also worked as the deputy superintendent for supervision and instruction.

In the role, he supervised 38 schools in SCSD and oversaw the Parent Partnership program, which oversees the evaluation of principals and staffing of schools. He became the district’s chief operating officer in 2012.

As SCSD’s COO, Alicea led initiatives such as the Peer Assistance and Review Program and the Minority Recruitment Committee. Additionally, he supervised the district’s personnel, transportation, health services, food services, security, staff relations, risk management and facilities and operations departments.

Alicea also participated in the negotiation of 10 collective bargaining agreements, facilitated districtwide behavior and attendance committees and revised numerous Board of Education policies.

SCSD’s Board of Education is currently looking for a consultant to lead the search for a permanent superintendent. A decision is expected later this month.

Dan Romero, the president of SCSD’s Board of Education, said on behalf of the board he was confident in Davis’ ability to lead the district forward.

“We are thrilled to announce Mr. Davis as Interim Superintendent of the Syracuse City School District,” Romeo said in the announcement. “As a graduate of the District and a former SCSD employee, he is the perfect person to lead us through this interim period as we continue our search for a permanent Superintendent.