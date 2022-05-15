Start summer off right by adding these 6 songs your playlist

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Summer 2022 has arrived for Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students. While many students will start new jobs, internships or take on other responsibilities, it is important to remind yourself that it’s summer, and the time away from the rigor of the academic year should be enjoyed. Whether you plan to relax at the beach, hang out with friends or work long hours, music plays an integral role in everybody’s summer season. Consider the following songs as a way to start your summer 2022 playlist.

“Sunroof” by Nicky Youre

With shining electric guitar chords, an enchanting vocal performance and refreshing lyrics, “Sunroof” is the perfect song to listen to no matter where you are this summer. Turn the volume up, open all of the car windows and get ready to be fully immersed in the spirit of summer.

“seaside_demo” by SEB

Whether you are at the beach, at work or going for a walk, having a laid-back summertime anthem is important. If you’re in need of one of these songs, you should check out “seaside_demo” by SEB. With slow, groovy drums, melodic vocals and a casual electric guitar pattern, the bedroom-pop artist masterfully combined raw musical elements, creating a polished summertime bop.

“Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat (feat. SZA)

In one of the biggest songs of 2021, Doja Cat and SZA collaborated to create an extremely memorable summertime jam. With the song featuring elements of both pop and rap, there’s a great energy flux which creates a head-bopping track that can get anyone going. Put this towards the top of your summer playlist— it will put you straight into summer mode.

“Summer” by Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris couldn’t have picked a better name for this track. Since the song’s release in 2014, it has become a summer anthem — and for good reason. The song features a nostalgic summertime vibe that will take you back to summer 2014, when you weren’t thinking about your prospective job, internship or other responsibilities.

“Sunday Best” by Surfaces

If you need an upbeat, good-vibe song, look no further than “Sunday Best.” You will likely experience a mood boost while listening due to the familiar, yet distinctive piano chords paired with Surfaces’ memorable vocals. Play this song on full volume, go outside and enjoy the summer weather — it has the tendency to make the weather feel nicer than it really is.

“All My Friends” by Snakehips (feat. Tinashe & Chance the Rapper)

After a long summer night, there’s nothing better than winding down while listening to heartfelt, nostalgic music. “All My Friends” contains that perfect late-night vibe that will bring the night full circle. With an incredibly memorable chorus that will have you singing out loud, this is one of those songs that is a must-add to any summer playlist.