Virginia’s dominant attack stuns Syracuse in 18-14 ACC quarterfinals win

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A minute after senior Megan Carney had missed on a wide-open attempt, freshman Rachel Clark had two steps on midfielder Tessa Queri, giving herself an open chance in the 8-meter. She beat SU goalie Kimber Hower for the sixth time on the night to give UVA a 17-13 lead.

Clark’s goal ended Syracuse’s (13-5, 6-3 Atlantic Coast) ACC Tournament run prematurely as Virginia’s (9-8, 4-5 ACC) offense was dominant throughout the game in its 17-14 win, recording its highest goal total of the season. The Cavaliers missed only one shot on goal the entire game, outdueling an SU attack that also was efficient. UVA also forced two goalie changes, with Delaney Sweitzer and Kimber Hower combining for just one save. Despite Hawryschuk, Meaghan Tyrrell and Megan Carney playing well, the Cavaliers’ top scoring duo outplayed them in the upset.

Virginia’s attack was nearly perfect, scoring 14 goals on its first 15 shots through three quarters. After Olivia Adamson opened the scoring less than a minute into the game, the Cavaliers scored three straight goals. Mackenzie Hoeg and Rachel Clark both scored before Morgan Schwab shot from the center of the arc and beat Hower to make the score 3-1.

Then, following Tyrrell’s score, Schwab took advantage of a busted coverage. Sam Swart turned the ball over near the midline and Hoeg picked it up, firing a long pass to Morgan Schwab, who was all alone with no SU defenders near her. Hower came up high in the crease to try to stop Schwab, but was not successful and the Cavaliers went back up 4-3.

The Virginia duo of McGovern and Clark dominated for the Cavaliers throughout the game. McGovern had a hat trick just on free position goals, and she, along with Clark and Morgan Schwab, finished with 13 goals, one less than Syracuse’s entire team.

The Cavaliers ended the first half with a connection between the trio. Schwab dumped to Clark, who scored on a hard shot to record her fourth goal of the day with the shot clock expiring.

But the Orange didn’t let the lead grow out of control after Hawryschuk’s first goal of the night midway through the first quarter. One minute later, SU’s other top attacker tied the game. Tyrrell flipped to Natalie Smith, who got hit in the face by Hoeg and was awarded a free position. Smith’s free position shot went wide, but Olivia Adamson picked it up and eventually found Megan Carney. Carney paused before passing to a streaking Tyrrell, who scored on the right side of the net.

Tyrrell excelled with a team-best four goals, and scored a game-tying goal in the third quarter. After Maggie Bostain hit Smith, giving SU a free position, Smith whiffed and her shot went over the net. But the ball remained with Syracuse, and Tyrrell scored on reset dodges, and minutes later, Tyrrell was complimented by Carney.

The Texas native beat Virginia defender Ellena Schildmeyer to give herself a wide-open lane to the net. Carney easily scored and the Orange had their first lead since the end of the first quarter.

But after those two goals, the Cavaliers scored five straight. With the score tied at 11 in the third quarter, Schwab sent a high pass to McGovern, who collected it, readjusted and scored in the 8-meter. Three minutes after McGovern’s goal, Clark took advantage of multiple SU defensive lapses and scored.

After the Orange had three players in the box with three different yellow cards, McGovern took advantage. McGovern scored consecutive free position goals, not even moving a step closer to the net on either of them.

Ninety seconds into the fourth quarter, Virginia continued its dominant stretch. Schwab came into the inside of the arc by dodging and using multiple pump fakes to score on a bounce shot past Hower. While Tyrrell connected with a curling Adamson to cut the deficit to three, it was another Virginia freshman to score and keep the Cavaliers in control.

Braeden Dial made a spin move to move past Sarah Cooper, and despite significant congestion in the 8-meter, Kate Miller had an opening to score and move UVA’s lead to 16-12. After the goals from Hawryschuk and Clark, Carney scored on a feed from Adamson.

But the Orange, playing with a desperate press, struggled to even things up. Kiki Shaw connected on a high pass to Dial to make the score 18-14, cementing SU’s first time losing back-to-back games since 2018.