Video: SU students balance club sports with school work
Yui Inagawa | Contributing Videographer
Syracuse University club sports organizations are a way for students to get involved on campus. All teams are student-led groups that engage in competitive, recreation, and instructional activities. Even though there are over 50 club sports teams to choose from, it is possible to start your own team if none of the existing teams fit your interests. Watch the video to hear students on SU club sports teams talk about their experiences and how they manage their time with academics.
Published on April 26, 2022 at 11:53 am