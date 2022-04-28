Venture off campus and attend these 4 concerts happening this weekend

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Described as the “musical party that won’t quit,” Buffalo-based Organ Fairchild will perform at Funk ‘n Waffles on Friday night. Joe Bellanti, Corey Kertzie and Dave Ruch formed the band in 2020 and have been combining the sounds of an old-school organ trio with funk and groove jams. Painted Birds, a progressive-psychedelic jam band, will be supporting Organ Fairchild. Tickets are on sale for $10, and attendees must be 18 years old or older. The show starts at 8 p.m.

When: Friday, April 29

Artists: Organ Fairchild, Painted Birds

Yächtley Crëw will be coming to the del Lago Resort and Casino on Friday night. The band, self-described as the “Titans of Soft Rock,” plays hits from popular yacht rock artists of the ‘70s and ‘80s, including Hall and Oates,Styx and Christopher Cross. Tickets to see the LA-based band are on sale starting at $15, and all attendees must be 21 years old or older. The show starts at 8 p.m.

When: Friday, April 29

Artist: Yächtley Crëw

On Friday night in the Carrier Dome, Baby Keem, 2 Chainz, 070 Shake and A-Trak will perform as a part of University Union’s Block Party 2022. The concert is open to Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students who bought tickets. The concert will start at 7 p.m.

When: Friday, April 29

Artists: Baby Keem, 2 Chainz, 070 Shake, A-Trak

If you’ve always wanted to experience a Queen concert, Queen Flash has you covered. On April 30, 6-piece Queen tribute band Queen Flash will perform at the Showroom at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino. Queen Flash aims to emulate the energy and theatrics of a Queen concert, and promises to “get people out of their seats.” Tickets are on sale for $19-41, and the show starts at 8 p.m.

When: Saturday, April 30

Artist: Queen Flash

While it’s not the same as the 2019 live-action film “Cats,” the musical will be playing downtown at the Landmark Theater this weekend. Written by EGOT-winner Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Cats” tells the story of the Jellicles, a community of cats, as they make their “Jellicle Choice” of deciding which cat from their tribe to send to the fabled Heaviside Layer, or their form of rebirth. The Tony and Grammy-winning musical promises to be theatrical and intricate, and will be running Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, with an additional performance on Saturday afternoon. Tickets are available starting at $40.

When: Thursday, April 28, through Saturday, April 30

Artists: “Cats,” the musical