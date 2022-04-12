Women’s varsity 8 earns ACC Crew of the Week honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s varsity eight boat earned ACC Crew of the Week honors for its performance at the Saratoga Duels, where it won three races and finished second in four others. The 14th-ranked Orange retained the Elizabeth H. O’Leary Cup after defeating Harvard-Radcliffe over the weekend.

Syracuse’s varsity eight finished in 6:43.06 while Harvard-Radcliffe finished in 7:01.19. During the morning race, the Orange finished in second place behind No. 2 Yale with a time of 6:37.52. SU finished seven seconds behind the Bulldogs but finished five seconds ahead of third-place boat Wisconsin.

The varsity eight boat features coxswain Hannah Murphy, stroke Aphrodite Gioulekas, 7-seat Lea Dahn, 6-seat Emmie Frederico, 5-seat Zoe Acosta, 4-seat Kamile Kralikaite, 3-seat Luisa Gathmann, 2-seat Alena Criss and bow Heather Stafford.

Since 2000, the O’Leary Cup, named for Harvard-Radcliffe’s coach Liz O’Leary, has been presented to the winner of the varsity eight race between Syracuse, Dartmouth and Harvard-Radcliffe. Syracuse won its last O’Leary Cup in 2017.

Syracuse will next head to Raleigh, North Carolina, to compete at the Lake Wheeler Invitational on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23.