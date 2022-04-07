University Union to screen ‘X’ in partnership with entertainment company A24

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

University Union will host a screening of “X,” a horror film, on Thursday, April 14, in partnership with A24, UU announced in a press release. The film will be shown at 7:30 p.m. in HBC Gifford Auditorium and is free for all SU and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff.

“X” is about a group of cast and crew who set out to make an adult film on an elderly couple’s property in rural Texas. After the couple catches the guests filming, the guests find themselves in a battle for their lives. The film stars Jenna Ortega, Mia Goth, Kid Cudi and Martin Henderson, and it was directed, written and produced by Ti West.

A24 is an independent entertainment company that specializes in film and television production. The company is known for films like “Midsommar,” “Uncut Gems” and “Lady Bird,” and is responsible for the smash-hit show “Euphoria,” which UU screened earlier this semester.

Thomas Simmons, UU’s cinemas director, said in the press release that after last semester’s successful screening in partnership with A24, he thought it was a good idea to team up with it again.

If you require accommodations, contact UU vice president Molly Gross at [email protected]. For more information, contact UU director of public relations Samantha Goldstein at [email protected].