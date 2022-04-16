University Union to screen ‘Scream’ on the Quad April 22

University Union will host a screening of “Scream” on the Quad on Friday at 8 p.m., UU said in a press release. The screening is free to attend for Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff.

The horror film revisits the quiet town of Woodsboro, California, where the original “Scream” (1996) took place. Twenty-five years after a serial killer in a notorious Ghostface mask terrorized the town, a new killer, whose methods bear striking similarities to the original slayer, hunts down a group of teenagers to revive the town’s dark past. The new horror film features Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette, who all starred in the original “Scream.”

UU also announced in the release that at the screening, it will raffle off two free tickets for this year’s Block Party. Hosted at the Carrier Dome on April 29, Block Party will feature Baby Keem, 070 Shake and A-Trak. Gunna was originally set to co-headline, but he will no longer be performing at the event, UU said.

For questions, or to request accommodations, please contact UU vice president Molly Gross at [email protected]. For more information, please contact Quinn Schmidt, director of public relations, at [email protected].