The unique restaurants in Syracuse make the location worth the snow

Despite the cold weather and large snowfall, there are a lot of wonderful things about living in Syracuse, one being the array of restaurants found right outside our campus. These unique eateries make life at Syracuse University that much better.

One of the first restaurants I went to in downtown Syracuse was Pastabilities for a friend’s birthday dinner. Because pasta is my favorite food, the variety of pasta dishes were very appealing. Like many Italian restaurants, the waitress brought bread to the table, but the dipping sauce that came with it was mouthwatering — I couldn’t get enough of it. Our waitress was very friendly and gladly took a bunch of group photos of us that night. If you love pasta and are looking for a fun night out in a restaurant with friends, I highly recommend trying out Pastablities.

Breakfast foods are another one of my favorite things to eat, no matter the time of day. Funk ‘n Waffles stays open until midnight, so it is a go-to spot for students who like to stay out late. The first time I tried their waffles was for an 11 p.m. breakfast for dinner with my friends, and the restaurant was lively and filled with people who had the same idea for their late night snack.

Their menu is diverse, with many different types of waffles, both savory and sweet waffles. My favorite is titled “Crepe Expectations,” a waffle with nutella and bananas, but if you’re looking for a savory and sweet combo, a popular menu item is the chicken and waffles. In addition to their menu, Funk’ n’ Waffles is well known in the Syracuse community for their live music, which I personally have yet to experience. On their website, there is a concert calendar where you can check out the upcoming performances as well as a link to purchase tickets.

Speaking about downtown’s music scene, one of my favorite things about Syracuse other than the restaurants are the numerous live music events and themed parties around town. Last semester on Halloween, many Syracuse students attended a Halloween party at the Westcott Theater, which has a huge stage and open space where they host live music events and ticketed parties throughout the year. One of their parties I unfortunately missed was one with Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo music only. They post their events online well in advance, so students should definitely check them out if they are looking for something fun to do besides going out to eat.

But going back to Syracuse’s delectable dishes, XO Taco and Margaritas Mexican Cantina are another two of my favorite restaurants in Syracuse. XO Taco gets booked quickly on the weekends, so it’s a great place for special occasions. Margaritas is similar, but they have more of a party vibe, typically with loud music playing and packed with SU students. Both are wonderful options with a fun atmosphere, good service and, of course, delicious food.

It would be wrong of me to list some of Syracuse’s most interesting restaurants without mentioning Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, my personal favorite. I went for the first time a couple weeks ago and after trying the food, was shocked that I had never been before. I went with one other person on a Wednesday night and it was only a 15-minute wait, but because they don’t take reservations, I recommend getting there early if you opt to go with a big group.

The rustic interior and cool signs on the walls made it an experience like no other. Although barbecue is not my favorite type of food, I could eat at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que any day — it was unlike any barbecue I’ve ever eaten. The menu has a huge variety of options including chicken wings, sandwiches, sliders, BBQ nachos, ribs, bowls and a huge selection of exquisite sides that you have to add to perfectly complete your meal.

Being SU students, we’re lucky to have our campus so close to the lively city of Syracuse with numerous restaurants to eat at and places to go. In Syracuse, weekend plans never have to be boring, and if you don’t have much work during the week, going out to dinner downtown is a nice way to spend your time. It’s easy for students to stay within the confines of SU’s campus, but students are missing out if they don’t venture into the city. They should take advantage of Syracuse with their friends because the city does a great job of making the most of even the coldest, snowiest winters with these entertaining and unique options to enjoy!

Jean Aiello is a freshman magazine, news and digital journalism major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].