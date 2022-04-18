2 former Syracuse runners finish top 20 in Boston Marathon

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Two former Syracuse runners competed in this year’s Boston Marathon, which took place on Monday.

Colin Bennie, a Massachusetts native and former Syracuse runner, placed 19th overall in the race and was the seventh American to cross the finish line. As a former first-team all-American runner, Bennie finished the race in 2:12:08, just over five minutes behind the winner, Evans Chebet. Bennie finished just behind his personal best at the Boston Marathon, which he set last year at 2:11:26.

Bennie was a consistent top 20 finisher in long-distance events for Syracuse. In 2016, he placed third overall in the 5000m at the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships. Bennie currently ranks 178th in the world in the men’s marathon and placed ninth in the marathon at the U.S. Olympic Trials in February 2020.

On the women’s side, Maegan Krifchin placed 17th and was also the seventh American to finish. Although Krifchin was a middle-distance runner at Syracuse, she placed relatively high in the Boston Marathon. In her last marathon, which took place in Chicago, she placed sixth overall finishing in 2:30:17. On Monday, Krifchin finished in 2:31:53, a minute over her previous time.

While at Syracuse, Krifchin broke the school record in the 1500m as a senior and consistently placed in the top 10 throughout her collegiate career. While Krifchin isn’t currently ranked, her highest rank was 259th in the marathon.