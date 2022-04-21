Tucker Dordevic named Tewaaraton Award semifinalist

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Tucker Dordevic was named a semifinalist for the Tewaaraton Award, an annual award given to the top player in college lacrosse.

This season, Dordevic has been the most consistent player for the Orange, recording a goal in every single game. He’s scored at least five goals in four matchups, and had at least one assist in all but five games.

Dordevic switched to the attack this season after spending his last three years in the midfield. He leads the team in total points (43) and goals (30). Dordevic only sits behind Brendan Curry in assists with 12. He announced earlier this year that he will return to SU next season, with Owen Hiltz set to return after missing the entire season with an upper body injury.

Dordevic perfected his skills coming from a non-lacrosse hotbed in Portland, Oregon, where he played club lacrosse for West Coast Starz. He only made the squad’s A-team as a junior in high school, and eventually became the 27th-best recruit in the country by the end of high school career.

“I take a lot of pride from being from a non-hotbed,” Dordevic said. “There were not a lot of people in the same shoes as me growing up. Hopefully I can inspire some kids that want to play as well.”

The current list of 25 candidates will be reduced to finalists, who will be selected after the last three weeks of the regular season. Kevin Rice is the Orange’s most recent finalist after totaling 84 points in the 2015 season, which ended in a loss to Johns Hopkins in the NCAA Tournament.

Dordevic was named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week earlier this season as well. He scored five goals and had two assists to bring the Orange back to .500 and secure their first ACC win over Duke last month.

Against Stony Brook, Dordevic had six goals, three assists and nine points — all career-high marks — in Syracuse’s 14-9 win. The performance was his fourth game — out of seven this season — that Dordevic has notched five or more goals.

