These trending TikTok sounds will guide your fall 2022 class schedule

It’s the most fun time of the semester at Syracuse University — class registration time. The Daily Orange Culture section found trending TikTok sounds to provide you with some quality class suggestions.

HFS 202 – Development of Children

If you resonate with this defiant child arguing with her mom, you may be interested in learning about why the argument happened in the first place. HFS 202 will teach you about the influence of biological and experiential factors in a child’s life and how external and internal familial relationships influence a child.

EXE 385 – Motor Behavior Across the Lifespan

Curious about how the “I’m just a baby!” kid used her motor skills during the video? EXE 385 delves into how and why people develop motor skills and the psychological and physiological processes that go into that development.

SOC 281 – Sociology of Families

Learn about all the different kinds of families — including families similar to the one in this TikTok. The class material will go over how the family as a social structure connects to other social structures domestically and abroad. You won’t feel like you’re “just a baby” after this class!

LIN 201 – The Nature and Study of Language

Want to know more about why Miranda Cosgrove said her favorite cuss word is “probably f*ck?” LIN 201 may be the class that gives you the best chance at figuring out why. Delving into topics of phonetics, grammatical description, meaning and language learning, this class will give you the ins and outs of language.

ENG 325 – History and Varieties of English

If you’re curious about how long people have been saying “f*ck” and what the English language looked like in the past, add ENG 325 into your MySlice shopping cart. This class examines issues pertaining to the English language, including linguistic heterogeneity over time and the history of English.

ENG 105 – Intro to Creative Writing

Want to learn how to use your words effectively and in a fun way like Miranda Cosgrove? Try creative writing with ENG 105, where you’ll learn about poetry, fiction and mixed literary forms, as well as how to use each to your benefit.

FAS 120 – Fashion Skills and Techniques I

Interested in learning how to design garments for material girls? FAS 120 is the course for you. Students learn introductory garment construction techniques and assembly methods that are integral to the fashion industry. Put down that credit card, and learn how to sew and stitch next semester.

DES 267 – Textiles for Designers

If you want to be a material girl, learn about materials! DES 267 is a good place to start, as students learn the basics of how to construct fabrics for use in designs, including various common textile fibers.

FAS 335: History of Fashion Design I

Learn about what the original material girls wore throughout history with FAS 335. Students will learn about fashion, from ancient times to the eighteenth century, and how historic details reoccur in modern design.

ECS 101 – Introduction to Engineering and Computer Science

Engineering and computer science is likely not anyone’s definition of stress free, but this introduction class is a relaxed way to begin your understanding of the subject. ECS 101 will teach you the basics about being an engineering or computer science major, including computer language, modeling and data analysis.

MAT 295 – Calculus 1

Learn everything you could ever want to know about arguably the hardest kind of math — calculus! Discover analytic geometry, limits, derivatives, differentials, integration and more, while also discovering how to function on three hours of sleep.

CHE 275 – Organic Chemistry I

If you’re taking CHE 275 next semester, you’re probably a bio or STEM major, which is inherently difficult. This class is important to take and engaging because it’ll teach you fun facts about carbon compounds and organic reactions, but in this class, you will not be relaxed. Ever.

HST 122 – Global History 1750 to Present

Harry Styles shows his inclination for history through his new song “As It Was,” and now that you know he loves history, you probably want to study it too. Take this course to learn about the interactions and exchanges that took place in Africa, North America, the Caribbean and other regions around the world.

ANT 141 – Introduction to Archaeology and Prehistory

Going even further back than 1750, ANT 141 looks at how humankind began. Instead of comparing pictures of yourself from years past, take this course to garner a hands-on understanding of how early humans and societies compare to today’s.

SOC 364 – Aging and Society

In this world, it is just us, as Harry said. Through SOC 364, dive into the realities of aging and how the U.S. handles policy regarding generational equity and treatment. Whether we think about it or not, we’re all aging. This class lets us analyze what issues exist in elder care and what society can do to improve these conditions.

COM 107 – Communications & Society

While attending SU is no cheap bill, there are some classes that you won’t regret spending the money on. COM 107 is one of those classes. You will learn about the history of mass communications, from foundational mass comm theories to their application in the age of the internet.

FST 422 – Wine and Beer Appreciation

If you want to get the most out of your time at SU, taking FST 422 is one of the premier ways to do that. Students 21 and over can learn about wine types, varieties, terminology, labeling and regulation. You will also learn about pairing food and wine.

VIS 207 – Introduction to Graphic Design

Whether it’s for editing photos, drawing illustrations or creating magazines, graphic design can be a useful tool to keep in your pocket if you crave creativity. While taking VIS 207, you’ll be introduced to programs like Adobe InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop — programs you can use for free as a student thanks to paying that expensive SU tuition. And by the end of the semester, you’ll be able to say you made your own faux magazine.

ENG 156 – Interpretation of Games

This remix of Playboi Carti’s “They Tryna Be Cray” features sounds from the popular mobile game “Subway Surfers,” making it a delight to gamers everywhere. If you’ve been looking for a class that both fulfills a writing intensive core requirement and delves into a topic as interesting as gaming, ENG 156 is for you. The course explores the history of games, from traditional board games to modern video games, and it critically considers these titles as cultural texts.

CAR 101 – Introduction to 3D Animation and Visual Effects

Why try to be subway surf if you can try and make it instead? For those who would rather create video games, add CAR 101 to your shopping cart. 3D animation is also useful for aspiring film animators, VFX artists or Pixar hopefuls who want to start honing some foundational skills like shading and modeling.

CAR 230 – Topics in Computer Gaming

If you’ve already delved into some classes in the computer art department, consider seeing how your knowledge translates to game development. CAR 230 covers a range of topics within gaming, including self-made alternative game controllers for existing games and pervasive gaming.