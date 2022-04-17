This week’s astrological forecast predicts intensity, reflection

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

As the weather warms and the end of the semester looms, the stars continue spinning their karmic web. When we float through our lives without awareness, without honoring the beauty and divinity of our melodrama, we are like clueless moths, plunging into despair and confusion each time we get caught in this web. Astrology, instead, offers us an invitation to awareness and a spiritual anchor to hold us in this place of gratitude and understanding when we inevitably encounter troubles. Read on, accept this invitation, and become instead a conscious co-weaver of life’s web.

This week we see Jupiter and Neptune beginning to wrap up their mystical soiree, Mars traversing Pisces, Mercury conjoining Uranus on Monday, the sun making its quarterly square to Pluto on the same day and finally, Mercury squaring Saturn on April 24.

With Jupiter now separating from its conjunction with Neptune, it’s a great time to reflect on lessons and experiences these planets may have brought you over the last few weeks. Perhaps, during the rare three-way overlap of Ramadan, Passover and Easter this past weekend, you found an especially powerful spiritual message in your own religious service, or were struck by the hidden unity of religious traditions everywhere. Maybe a film, TV show or piece of art led you to question the nature of reality. Jupiter and Neptune’s inclination towards mystical philosophy and the erosion of boundaries comes to life, for example, in A24’s latest film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Jupiter and Neptune will continue winding down their conversation until the end of this month.

Also present throughout this week is Mars’ influence in Pisces. Mars moved into this sign on Thursday and will remain there until May 24. Joining Venus, Neptune and its host, Jupiter, in the sign of fishes, Mars is like a holy warrior, prepared to stake anything for the watery and often-romantic passions of this sign. Watch for this Piscean energy especially on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the moon in Sagittarius shines its light on these planets via a square aspect.

Mercury’s conjunction with Uranus and the sun’s square to Pluto bring an uncomfortable amount of restlessness and intensity to the start of the week. Mercury, the planet of communication, systems, writing and transportation meeting Uranus, the planet of revolutionary change and freedom-seeking, could bring either an electric surge of creative energy to that essay you’ve been putting off or a political argument in a social media comment section. Although this alignment — occurring shortly after midnight on Monday — will already be separating when we wake up, its effects will certainly linger until the end of the day, so be sure to save your most intense bursts of inspiration for what really counts.

The sun’s square to Pluto, perfecting around noon on Monday, calls forth the image of a heroic king battling secret inner demons. The sun, a symbol of leadership, centrality, nobility, wisdom and awareness, is in its exaltation in Aries, adding Martial passion and action to these solar themes. With the sun meeting the god of the underworld in a tense 90 degree square, we may find corruption or hunger for power lying behind the solar facade of ostensibly noble leaders or teachers in our lives. The darkness of this transit lifts dramatically on Tuesday when the sun enters Venus’ fixed earth temple of Taurus. Be sure to take some time this week to savor the natural beauty of springtime in Syracuse, especially while Venus, the sun’s host, is still in her exaltation in Pisces.

On April 24, Mercury in Taurus squares slow, weighty Saturn in Aquarius. At this time, your desire to breeze through homework may be curtailed by a slow internet connection, some exciting work in a student organization of yours may hit a bureaucratic wall or you might simply find yourself stuck in traffic. Have patience this weekend and you may be able to gleam some of Saturn’s mature wisdom in your mercurial endeavors.