Syracuse’s doubleheader at Colgate canceled due to bad weather conditions

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s midweek doubleheader against Colgate on Wednesday was called off because of bad weather conditions. The teams were supposed to play at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in Hamilton, New York, and the games will not be rescheduled.

The Orange were set to face a 17-17 Raiders team that’s ranked third in the Patriot League after Syracuse was swept by Louisville last weekend. Syracuse managed just 12 hits across its three-game series with the Cardinals, scoring just three times. The Orange haven’t won an ACC game since April 2, which came in a two-game sweep over Pittsburgh.

Syracuse has the second-worst record in the Atlantic Coast Conference and sits just one game ahead of Pittsburgh at 3-13. The Orange are a game behind NC State and Boston College, who are tied for 10th place. Syracuse is 20-18 overall.

The Orange will take the field again when they host No. 11 Duke in a three-game series this weekend, with the first game taking place on Friday at 3 p.m.