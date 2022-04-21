Meaghan Tyrrell, Sarah Cooper named nominees for Tewaaraton award

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

On Thursday, the Tewaaraton Foundation announced that Syracuse’s Meaghan Tyrrell and Sarah Cooper were two of the 25 finalists for the women’s Tewaaraton Award.

This is the second straight year that both Meaghan and Cooper were nominees for the Tewaaraton. In 2021, Meaghan was the Orange’s top attacker following season-ending ACL injuries to Megan Carney and Emily Hawryschuk. The then-junior scored 68 goals and 112 points. This year, Meaghan has once again been the best attacker in the face of multiple injuries.

Before the opening game against Stanford, Emma Ward was ruled out for the season. Despite the loss, Meaghan started the season with six goals in a 12-9 win over the then-No. 13 Cardinal. And the day before the Orange’s matchup with the top-ranked North Carolina, Emma Tyrrell was ruled out for the year. Since Emma has been out, Meaghan is tied with Hawryschuk with the most points with 23.

While Meaghan has been dominating on the attack, Cooper has once again excelled on defense. The Orange saw much turnover on the backend. Besides Cooper, all three defenders — Kerry Defliese, Allyson Trice and Ella Simkins — graduated. Goalie Asa Goldstock graduated as well, forcing SU to rely on transfers Kimber Hower and Delaney Sweitzer.

The new goalies and defenders have culminated in a defense that ranks in the middle of the conference in goals allowed. But Cooper has shined in this defense. The senior started 2022 with at least one caused turnovers in the first five games. Cooper is second on the team in forcing turnovers and fourth in ground balls.

She has also once again been prominent in the draw circle, standing on SU’s side when Katelyn Mashewske will take the draw. Because of this, Cooper is third on the team in draw controls with 35.