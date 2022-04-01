6 Syracuse players named Inside Lacrosse midseason All-Americans

Six Syracuse players were named Inside Lacrosse midseason All-Americans on Thursday after helping Syracuse maintain a top five ranking and a 9-2 record which includes seven ranked wins.

Senior attack Meaghan Tyrrell was named to the first team after scoring 40 goals and recording 17 assists to lead the Orange offense. She’s also ranked 10th nationally with 57 total points so far this season. She’s scored in every game this year, with a season-high six goals against Stanford in SU’s opener.

Her younger sister, Emma Tyrrell, earned second team honors for serving as a crucial part of Syracuse’s offense with 28 goals and 19 assists this season. She also has helped on the draw throughout the season, and she’s garnered 61 draw controls.

On the defensive side, Sarah Cooper received second team honors for helping the Orange hold opponents to an average of 11.3 goals, including four games where opponents scored in single digits. Cooper also has 13 ground balls and 20 draw controls on the season.

Emily Hawryschuk, Megan Carney and Kate Mashewske were named honorable mentions. After ACL injuries from last season, Hawryschuk and Carney have returned to the field and combined for 57 goals to power the offense. Mashewske has been a mainstay on the draw and has earned 72 draw controls this season.