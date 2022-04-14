Khyreed Carter joins Felisha Legette-Jack as SU women’s basketball assistant coach

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse Athletics announced that Khyreed Carter has joined head coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s coaching staff as an assistant coach. Carter coached under Legette-Jack for five years at Buffalo before coming to SU.

Carter’s top focus will be player development, a role he also held with the Bulls, according to the press release. Carter also worked with guards during his time at Buffalo and led one guard to become a top-five scorer in the country and twice win Mid American Conference Freshman of the Year.

“Coach KC is going to be our player development person,” Legette-Jack said of Carter. “He loves to get in the gym and develop talent. That is a lost art in this business. I love his basketball mind. He will talk offensive strategies and game preparation.”

Between Cierra Dillard and Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo had a top five scorer in the country in four straight seasons from 2018-22. The Bulls also ranked top 20 in the country in assists and assists-to-turnover ratio three times while Carter was at Buffalo.

Dillard, one of Buffalo’s recent top recruits in Legette-Jack’s tenure, ended 2019 with All-MAC First Team honors and became Buffalo’s first-ever WNBA draft pick after getting selected 22nd by the Minnesota Lynx.

“He’s taken every step from graduate assistant to director of operations and now to an ACC assistant coach,” Legette-Jack said. “I love that I am witnessing a young coach emerge.”

Before coming to Buffalo in 2018, Carter started coaching in 2015 as a graduate assistant for Michigan State and spent four seasons completing various scouting and daily basketball operations tasks.