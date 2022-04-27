SU places Phi Kappa Psi fraternity on probation until May 2024

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s chapter of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity has been put on disciplinary and social probation until May 24, 2024, according to the university’s Fraternity and Sorority Affairs website.

“After concluding conduct proceedings, Phi Kappa Psi was found responsible for violations of the Code of Student Conduct, resulting in the chapter being placed on disciplinary and social probation,” said Sarah Scalese, SU’s senior associate vice president for university communications, in an email statement to The Daily Orange.

The chapter cannot host social activities during the probation period, Scalese added.

The fraternity was put on investigative status for violations of SU’s Code of Student Conduct earlier this year.

Stand With Survivors SU, an organization that combats sexual misconduct and rape culture at the university, protested outside of Phi Kappa Psi in November 2021, alleging multiple members of the fraternity had committed sexual assault.