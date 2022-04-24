SU holds One University Awards ceremony honoring community members

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The front pews of Hendricks Chapel were filled on Friday afternoon as Syracuse University held the One University Awards ceremony.

The event honors members of the SU community who have made an impact through academics, scholarship, creative work and dedicated service, according to a university press release.

Jaime Alicea, Syracuse Central School District’s superintendent, was recognized by the university with the Chancellor’s Medal.

A separate group was awarded the 2022 Chancellor’s Citation, which recognizes outstanding achievement in teaching, scholarship and creative work, according to the press release.

Francielli Silva Genier, a fourth year doctoral candidate in the College of Engineering and Computer Science, won the citation in the category of Excellence in Student Research.

Kelly Condon, Steven Schaffling and Fei Wang were all awarded the Chancellor’s Citation in Outstanding Contributions to the Student Experience and University Initiatives. Condon is a budget support associate in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Schaffling is an associate dean for Arts & Science. Wang is an assistant professor, the director of China programs and the master’s program coordinator in the School of Architecture.

Mark Glauser, a professor in the College of Engineering and Computer Science, won the Chancellor’s Citation in the Lifetime Achievement Award category.

Mary Lisa Manning, a physics professor, won the Chancellor’s Citation in Faculty Excellence and Scholarly Distinction alongside Scott Stevens, an associate professor and chair of the English Department.

In a separate press release, the university announced that Bethaida “Bea” González, a former vice president for community engagement and current special assistant to the chancellor and dean of University College, will become SU’s macebearer. González, who is also a senior advisor for the university’s Community Review Board, was officially installed in the position at Friday’s award ceremony.

The Chancellor’s Forever Orange award was also given out during the ceremony. The award, according to the press release, is given to students, faculty or staff who have demonstrated hard work, good values and commitment to excellence.

Patricia Burak, a part-time instructor and the adviser of the Ukrainian Club at SU, won the award along with University Catholic Chaplain Father Gerry Waterman.

Other awards given at the ceremony include the Tolly Medal, the Meredith Professorship for Teaching Excellence as well as the Diversity and Inclusion Award. The Teaching Recognition, Seinfeld Scholar and Student-Athlete Awards were also presented.

Remembrance Scholars, Lockerbie Scholars, Senior Class Marshals, School and College Marshals, University Scholars and Emeriti Faculty were also honored during the ceremony.