SU needs to be more considerate of its neighbors before launching fireworks

Syracuse University has a reputation of setting off loud fireworks for various events without any forewarning to the surrounding community. This can have dire, even deadly consequences. On March 24, SU set off another pyrotechnic event, as reported by WSYR-TV’s article “Did you hear loud booms Thursday night around Syracuse? It was fireworks!”

I live in Fayetteville and the loud booms, heard as far away as Minoa and Camillus, caused our dog to panic and bolt off into Genesee Street where he was fatally struck by a vehicle. Finn was a beloved member of our family for nine short years. On March 29, I notified SU’s community relations office of this news, calling on the university to make changes, including issuing advance notice to the community as well as using much quieter fireworks, as European countries now mandate. I have not received a response.

It wasn’t just our family with complaints. Many central New York residents posted their objections on nextdoor.com. Some responses were:

“My pets and I were super frightened. I am disabled and they are rescues. It’s one thing to know ahead it’s coming but we had no idea.”

“That exhibition was way too noisy and long. This was unreasonable torture for PTSD people and many others.”

“I like fireworks, but these sounded more like a war zone.”

A good neighbor takes care not to carry out offensive behavior against other neighbors. Unfortunately, SU seems oblivious to this basic civic tenet. Additionally, refusing to acknowledge its own bad behavior just blemishes its image that much more. We central New York residents would very much welcome SU’s administration ordering a review of the university’s fireworks guidelines, as well as investigating the responsiveness (or lack thereof) of its Office of Community Engagement.

James Bruno