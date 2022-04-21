SU Maxwell junior student dies

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

David Odusanya, a junior policy studies major in the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, has died, according to a campus-wide email Thursday evening.

Odusanya, from Rancho Palos Verdes, California, transferred to Syracuse University this spring, wrote Allen Groves, SU’s senior vice president and chief student experience officer, in the email.

“On behalf of the Syracuse University community, Chancellor Kent Syverud, Provost Gretchen Ritter and I extend our heartfelt condolences to David’s parents, family and friends,” Groves wrote in the email. “Our thoughts and prayers are with David’s loved ones as they grieve during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Barnes Center at The Arch offers counseling services 24/7, Groves said in the email. Students can call 315-443-8000 to reach a counselor. Faculty and staff can also reach trained clinicians through the university’s faculty and staff assistance program by calling 800-437-0911. Additionally, Hendricks Chapel offers support services to the entire campus community and can be reached at 315-443-2901.

The Daily Orange is interested in sharing David’s story. If you knew David and would like to speak with us about his life, please email us at [email protected].