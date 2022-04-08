SU graduate student charged with attempted grand larceny

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

On Friday at around 2:30 p.m., a man broke into a Syracuse University student’s car outside of Haven Hall, those present at the incident said.

SU student Sage Simmons arrived at Haven Hall with a friend to deliver a DoorDash order. As she stepped outside of the vehicle, the man got into the driver’s seat.

“I was just opening my door and he ran full speed down and ripped my car door open and got into my seat,” Simmons said. “It looked like he was about to drive away.”

When the man got into the car, Simmons was able to escape. But Kelsie Bottari, Simmons’ friend, was still inside.

“I thought he was going to drive away with me in the passenger seat,” Bottari said.

Bottari told The Daily Orange that an off-duty police officer was nearby to aid in the situation. Sarah Scalese, the senior associate vice president for university communications, confirmed to The D.O. that an off-duty police officer responded to the situation.

Following a call, both the Syracuse Police Department and SU’s Department of Public Safety arrived, Bottari said.

Lt. Matthew Malinowski, SPD’s public information officer, confirmed to The D.O. that a man was arrested outside Haven Hall. Scalese also told The D.O. an individual was taken into custody.

Simmons said that she believed the man was going to hurt them.

Jake Palczak, another SU student, was nearby during the situation.

“I tried to push him and separate him because I did not know what he was trying to do,” Palczak told The D.O.

Bottari was eventually able to get out of the car.

The intruder then left the original car and approached others in the Haven parking lot. One student told The D.O. that the man walked up to their car and started pulling on the car door handle. The handle was ripped off completely, the student said.

Malinowski later confirmed to The D.O. that the individual was Mathias Oni-Eseleh, an SU graduate student studying sport and human dynamics. Oni-Eseleh was released on appearance after SPD charged him for attempted grand larceny in the fourth degree and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Malinowski said.

This article will be updated with additional reporting.