SU’s budget details nearly 12% increase in tuition
Danny Kahn | Design Editor
Tuition for full-time undergraduate students at Syracuse University will rise to $58,440 for the 2022-23 academic year, according to an SU News release Tuesday.
The increase means tuition will rise again by nearly 12% from the 2021-22 academic year, when tuition was valued at $52,240 for undergraduate students.
SU’s 2022-23 budget includes almost $327 million for student financial aid — an increase of nearly 9%, according to the release. The allocation breaks the record of $307 million set for 2021-22.
Room rates for most full-time new and returning undergraduate students will be $9,520, according to the release.
Board rates will decrease to $7,650, the release said. The Blue Unlimited meal plan, cited in the release, costs $8,270 for the 2021-22 academic year.
SU’s health and wellness fee will increase to $822 for the 2022-23 academic year, according to the release. For 2021-22, the mandatory fee was $782, which was among the highest of its peer institutions.
There will be no increase in fees such as the student activity, co-curricular and resident internet and cable access and service fees, according to the release.
“This historic investment in financial aid will allow the university to offer a distinctive experience to diverse students from across the socioeconomic spectrum,” said Ryan Williams, SU’s vice president for enrollment services. “Returning students have persevered despite pandemic-related challenges. This investment in financial aid helps ensure that they earn their degrees in a timely manner.”
Stipends for graduate students assistants will increase by an average of 3% in the budget, with the new minimum stipend set at $16,980.
“Graduate students play a key role in advancing the university’s academic and research priorities. I am proud of the work we have done to date and look forward to further collaboration,” said Peter Vanable, dean of the Graduate School and associate provost for graduate studies.
Published on April 19, 2022 at 11:56 pm
@richardperrins2