Tuition for full-time undergraduate students at Syracuse University will rise to $58,440 for the 2022-23 academic year, according to an SU News release Tuesday.

The increase means tuition will rise again by nearly 12% from the 2021-22 academic year, when tuition was valued at $52,240 for undergraduate students.

SU’s 2022-23 budget includes almost $327 million for student financial aid — an increase of nearly 9%, according to the release. The allocation breaks the record of $307 million set for 2021-22.

Room rates for most full-time new and returning undergraduate students will be $9,520, according to the release.

Board rates will decrease to $7,650, the release said. The Blue Unlimited meal plan, cited in the release, costs $8,270 for the 2021-22 academic year.

SU’s health and wellness fee will increase to $822 for the 2022-23 academic year, according to the release. For 2021-22, the mandatory fee was $782, which was among the highest of its peer institutions.

There will be no increase in fees such as the student activity, co-curricular and resident internet and cable access and service fees, according to the release.

“This historic investment in financial aid will allow the university to offer a distinctive experience to diverse students from across the socioeconomic spectrum,” said Ryan Williams, SU’s vice president for enrollment services. “Returning students have persevered despite pandemic-related challenges. This investment in financial aid helps ensure that they earn their degrees in a timely manner.”

Stipends for graduate students assistants will increase by an average of 3% in the budget, with the new minimum stipend set at $16,980.

“Graduate students play a key role in advancing the university’s academic and research priorities. I am proud of the work we have done to date and look forward to further collaboration,” said Peter Vanable, dean of the Graduate School and associate provost for graduate studies.