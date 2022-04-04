SU alumna opens 210 Teas as people-centered space to honor grandmother

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

In the midst of the pandemic, Kahssia Hills used her new free time to explore a hobby she is passionate about: tea making. She immersed herself in preparing loose-leaf tea drinks, she said, and began sharing her passion with others by establishing an online shop.

Hills’ brand, 210 Teas, is dedicated to her late grandmother, who introduced her to tea with her own signature black tea with sugar. Even the name 210 Teas ties back to her grandmother — her street address was 210 — and Hills said she has fond memories of her grandmother welcoming friends and family to her home with tea.

“This is paying homage to her,” Hills said.

Visitors to 210 Teas can meet Hills and “tearista” Sarhia Rahim when ordering teas. They are open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. As someone who is self-taught in making tea, Hills said she hopes to remove intimidation due to lack of tea expertise from the customer’s ordering experience altogether.

“I want people to use (the shop) as they see fit,” she said. “I don’t want people to feel they have to know everything about tea to come in here.”

As she developed her shop, Hills has established relationships with other local businesses. 210 Teas includes products from BeeKind Syracuse, a local sustainable natural candle company which has shown Hills support early on in her entrepreneurial journey, as they were the first store to wholesale Hills’ loose-leaf tea products, Hills said.

Hills also collaborates with Fatcat Baking to include vegan baked goods in her menu. The baked goods selection also includes decorated sugar cookies and macarons for sale provided by Hills’ friend, Tykemia Carman. Carman is a self-taught baker and owner of Crave Dessert Studio.

Along with serving loose-leaf tea drinks, Hills also makes 210 Teas merchandise including mugs and canisters. Her loose-leaf teas are also available online with prices ranging from $6.95 to $8.95 and other merchandise available mostly priced under $15.

Hills said her most popular baked good item is the almond tea cakes, which are thick cookies with jam in the center. The most popular drink is the “Don’t Worry ‘Bout It Sweetheart,” a green tea brew with strawberry.

Syracuse resident and 210 Teas customer Nicole Brescia said she first met Hills a few months ago at a pop-up event in the area where Hills sold her loose-leaf teas and products. Now, she comes to 210 Teas to do work, relax in the lounge and try loose-leaf teas sold in the shop.

From there, Brescia became acquainted with Hills, as well as Hills’ plans to open the location downtown. Brescia said she was enthusiastic about the grand opening of the new tea shop and supported Hills’ brand leading up to the grand opening, which took place on Feb. 27. Brescia said she’s an avid tea drinker and visits the shop to stay engaged in the community.

“It’s important to have a place like this because this is how people meet each other,” Brescia said.

The location, which is at 108 E. Washington St., was formerly occupied by Roji Tea Lounge, which first opened its doors in 2004 then reduced hours in 2020 in response to COVID-19, and closed shortly after.

Cjala Surratt, founder of the vintage clothing brand Black Citizens Brigade, reflected on the impact of the pandemic on local businesses and how the community felt the absence of Syracuse University students in 2020.

Surratt’s Black Citizens Brigade will be opening soon in the retail space next door to 210 Teas and said she’s inspired by the process Hills followed for her business idea to come to fruition.

“I’m honored she’s taking on the challenge of opening a business in downtown Syracuse,” Surratt said.

Surratt is also the co-founder of the Black Artists Collective Central New York and she first met Hills at a pop-up market event her organization hosted. The Black Citizens Brigade founder said having a place to gather like the tea shop is important for the community.

“There’s a sense of warmth to come and partake in her teas,” Surratt said.

Hills decorated the lounge space with an eclectic bohemian style, and visitors can spend time gazing at various art prints and canvases hanging on the walls. The decor was curated by Hills and includes some furniture gifted by fellow local entrepreneurs welcoming her establishment into the community.

For Hills, 210 Teas’ location is perfect. She said her goal for the future of the cafe includes more community engagement, and she hopes to soon incorporate community events such as yoga classes and poetry readings.

“People know this space to be tea,” Hills said. “I want to find more ways to make this a people-centered space.”