SU announces 2022-23 Remembrance Scholars

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University announced the names of the 35 2022-23 Remembrance Scholars in a university press release on Thursday.

The scholarship honors the 35 students killed during the 1998 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing, the release read. Two more students were selected to be the 2022-23 Lockerbie Scholars. The pair represent the town of Lockerbie, Scotland, where the 1998 crash occurred.

The two students, Zack Blackstock and Natasha Gilfillan, will come to SU for a year of study. Both the Remembrance and Lockbier Scholar programs are entering their 33rd year, the release read.

“(The Remembrance Scholars) represent the legacy of each student lost in a horrific tragedy, looking back to ensure that they are remembered and honored,” said Vice Chancellor and Provost Gretchen Ritter.

The recently introduced Remembrance Scholars are listed below:

David Barbier Jr., a television, radio, and film major and international relations major. Barbier is also a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program

Diane Benites, a biology major

Mira Berenbaum, who majors in accounting as well as public relations. Berenbaum is also in the Renée Crown University Honors Program

Olivia Budelmann, a Spanish languages, literature and culture major. Budelmann is also a mathematics major as well as a sustainability and police major. They are also in the Renée Crown University Honors Program

Emma Dahman, an economics major as well as a citizenship and civic engagement majors. Dahman is also a Spanish language, literature and culture major in the Renée Crown University Honors Program

Cori Dill, a political science majors and a public relations major

Ronald Ditchek, a music education major

Dara Drake, a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program and a policy studies major

Fabryce Fetus, a policy studies major and public health major

Karina Freeland, a policy studies major

Kinley Gaudette, a Renée Crown University Honors Program member as well as a public health major. Gaudette is also a policy studies major

Riya Gupta, a policy studies major

Jamie Heath, a policy studies and political science major. Heath is also a citizenship and civic engagement major

Sifan Hunde, a Renée Crown University Honors Program member as well as an international relations major. Hunde is also a psychology major

Amanda Lalonde, a psychology and forensic science major as well as a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program

Adam Landry, a civil engineering major

Ivy Lin, a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program and a creative writing major. Lin is also a history major

Julianna Mercado, a biochemistry and forensic science major

Jenna Merry, a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program and a student in the School of Architecture.

John Meyers, a broadcast and digital journalism major

John Meyers, a broadcast and digital journalism major Ofentse Mokoka, an economics major as well as a writing and rhetoric major

Riley Moore, a communication and rhetorical studies major as well as a political science major. Moore is also a creative writing major

Nadia Nelson, a policy studies major as well as a political science major

Janice Poe, a chemistry major

Mackenzie Quinn, a political science and sociology major as well as a Renée Crown University Honors Program member

Maggie Sardino, a writing and rhetoric major as well as a Renée Crown University Honors Program member. Sardino is also a citizenship and civic engagement major

Brielle Seidel, a public health major

Car Shapiro, an entrepreneurship and emerging enterprises major

Aidaruus Shirwa, a policy studies and economics major

Louis Smith, a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program as well as a biology major. Smith is also a citizenship and civic engagement major

Emily Steinberger, a photojournalism major as well as a Renée Crown University Honors Program member. Steinberger is also a management major

Taylor Stover, an international relations and history major as well as a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program

Alessandra “Sasha” Temerte, an economics major and a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program. Temerte is also a writing and rhetoric major

Armeeta Verma, a student in the School of Architecture

Jared Welch, an electrical engineering major

“These 2022-2023 scholars represent a broad spectrum of disciplines, personal backgrounds and career aspirations,” Ritter said. “What brings them together is the desire to make the world better through leadership and service.”