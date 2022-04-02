Joe Dragon, JP Trojan finish in middle of pack during 10000m race at Stanford Invitational

Syracuse track and field traveled to Stanford with just six long distance runners to compete in the Stanford Invitational.

In the 3000m steeplechase, Annie Boos made her season debut placing fourth finishing in 10:10.60. The next race saw Nathan Henderson compete in the 5000m. Henderson placed sixth overall finishing in 13:44.65.

Following the 5000m was the final event for Syracuse, the 10000m. Joe Dragon and JP Trojan both competed in the invitational 10000m and each fell in the middle of the pack. Dragon placed 14th, coming in at 28:34.09 and just behind him was Trojan at 16th.

Matthew Scarpe competed for Syracuse in the 10000m as well, running in the second section of the race. Scarpe placed ninth finishing in 29:07.86. Abigail Spiers also competed in the second section of the 10000m. Spiers placed fifth overall at 34:17.86.