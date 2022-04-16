Jaheem Hayles dominates 110 meter hurdles as Syracuse wins both races in Cortland and Auburn

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s track and field team competed at Auburn, Alabama, as well as Cortland, New York, this weekend.

The running began on Friday with the women’s 1500m in Cortland. It was a clean sweep for Syracuse with all five runners placing inside the top five for the race. Caroline Kirby led the way, placing first in 4:46.08. Shanley Koekemoer (4:50.28), Bethany Steiner (4:51.09), Emily Nugent (4:51.73) and finally Juliette Keller (4:55.67) went second through fifth.

Syracuse also won the men’s 1500m, with Nathan Lawler finishing in 4:02.80. Matthew Dragon also ran and placed seventh in 4:19.00.

The action continued on Saturday in Auburn with the women’s 4×100 meter relay. Kaleia Arrington, Kahniya James, Janelle Pottinger and CJ Fox ran for Syracuse and placed ninth overall finishing in 47.99 seconds.

In the women’s 100m hurdles Fox and Kirstyn Schechter both performed well with Fox placing 22nd overall (14.68) and Schechter placing 24th (14.76).

The event of the day was the men’s 110m hurdles. Once again, Jaheem Hayles took first place beating out second place by a quarter of a second. Isaiah Lewis placed fourth overall coming in at 14.39. Following Lewis was the pair of Anthony Vazquez and David Peters who placed seventh and eighth, respectively. Vazquez finished in 14.58 while Peters came in at 14.61. The final two to finish for Syracuse were Xayvion Perkins and Naseem Smith who placed 13th and 14th, respectively. Perkins crossed the line in 14.77 seconds and Smith just .05 seconds later at 14.82 seconds.

Next was the men’s and women’s 100m dash. On the women’s side, James placed 16th overall finishing in just under 12 seconds at 11.94. On the men’s side, Trei Thorogood placed 17th overall finishing in 10.66 seconds.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Schechter was the lone Syracuse runner. She placed eighth overall coming in at 1:02.83. On the men’s side, Perkins placed sixth overall finishing in 53.07 seconds.

The final event of the weekend for Syracuse in Auburn was the 200m dash on both the men’s and women’s sides. On the women’s side, James placed 20th overall coming in at 24.76 seconds. Pottinger also competed and placed 30th (25.31). On the men’s side, Hayles placed third overall in the 200m crossing the line in 21.23 seconds. The other two competitors for Syracuse were Thorogood who placed seventh (21.37) and James Nmah who placed 25th (22.30).

In the women’s 100m hurdles in Cortland, Sheridan McGadden was the only competitor for Syracuse. McGadden placed second overall finishing in 16.37 seconds.

In the high jump, Olivia Etienvre placed second overall as well. Etienvre was not able to clear the 1.60m bar but managed to clear the 1.45m, 1.50m and 1.55m bars.

The next race was the women’s 400m. Mariana McManus placed second overall in this event finishing in just over a minute at 1:04.10.

The men’s side was packed with Syracuse competitors. Alexander Segarra placed first overall among 26 other runners, finishing in 51.45. The rest of the Syracuse runners finished in places 20-25. In 20th was Jack Whetstone (1:11.36), 21st was Silas Derfel (1:11.44), 22nd was Sam Lawler (1:11.50), 23rd was Ethan Wechsler (1:11.53), 24th was Joseph Eovaldi (1:11.68) and 25th was Noah Beveridge (1:11.87).

Next up was the women’s 800m. Bearett Tarris placed first overall finishing in 2:23.82, and her teammate Sarah Eddy placed third, coming in at 2:31.15.